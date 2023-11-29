When is Team India’s next match in the T20I series against Australia?

Team India went down to Australia by five wickets in third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. With the win in the high-scoring game, the Aussies stayed alive in the five-match series, having lost the first two games.

Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first in the third T20I on Tuesday. The visitors got off to a good start as Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) and Ishan Kishan (0) fell to Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson, respectively.

However, Ruturaj Gaikwad (123* off 57) struck a magnificent ton, hitting 13 fours and seven sixes, while skipper Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 29) and Tilak Varma (31* off 24) chipped in with handy contributions.

Chasing a challenging target of 223, Australia got off to a rapid start as their openers added 47 in 4.2 overs. India’s bowlers, however, fought back strongly to reduce the Aussies to 134/5.

Glenn Maxwell (104* off 48) then slammed a scintillating century in his 100th T20I to ensure victory for his side. The hard-hitting batter clobbered eight fours and as many sixes in his knock.

India vs Australia 4th T20I will be played on December 1 in Raipur

Trailing 2-1 in the five-match series, Australia will look to level things when they face the Men in Blue in the fourth T20I. The match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday, December 1. Like the previous matches, the game will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Australia will be without most of their 2023 World Cup stars for the remainder of the T20I series against India. A report in cricket.com.au on Tuesday stated that Steve Smith and Adam Zampa flew home ahead of the Guwahati T20I and added that Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott would not be available for the last two T20Is.

Expand Tweet

Keeper-batter Josh Phillippe, Ben McDermott, Ben Dwarshuis and Chris Green have been confirmed as replacements in Australia’s T20I squad for the series against India.

Updated Australia T20I squad: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short and Kane Richardson.