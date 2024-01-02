"When Virat Kohli was out of form, he took a break" - Mushtaq Ahmed advocates break for Babar Azam to regain form

Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed feels that Babar Azam should take a break to return stronger and regain his best batting form, similar to Virat Kohli.

Kohli went through a rough patch from 2020 to 2022, averaging under 40 across formats each season. Kohli also scored only two centuries in 83 games in that phase.

However, sporadic breaks after IPL 2022 helped the former Indian skipper return to top form in 2023. The 35-year-old finished as the second-highest run-getter with over 2,000 runs at an average of 66.06 with eight centuries across formats.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Mushtaq Ahmed pointed to Kohli as an example for Babar to follow to come out of his slump.

"Across the world, we provide coaching, and when we realize a player is mentally disturbed, we give them a break of 2 or 3 matches," Mushtaq said. "When Virat Kohli was out of form, he took a break, and since then, he hasn't faced the same struggles. The management should have taken ownership and advised Babar to take a rest."

After a blistering first half of the 2023 season, Babar Azam endured a torrid time in the Asia Cup and the following World Cup. It led to the 29-year-old relinquishing captaincy in all formats.

"Babar has given outstanding performances, and he is our hero. He is considered one of the top players in the world. However, he faced challenges such as losing the Asia Cup, the World Cup, and subsequently losing the captaincy amid rumors and difficulties," Mushtaq added.

Since his scintillating 151 against Nepal in the Asia Cup opener, Babar has gone 16 innings without a single century. He has also crossed 50 only four times and ended 2023 with an overall average of under 40 for the year.

"Skip the three Test matches and focus on the upcoming series" - Mushtaq Ahmed on Babar Azam

Babar Azam has struggled thus far in the Test series against Australia.

Mushtaq Ahmed believes Babar Azam should have been rested for the ongoing three-match Test series in Australia.

Babar has struggled thus far, scoring only 77 runs in four innings at an average of under 20, as Pakistan trails 0-2 with a game remaining.

"Often in our culture, we fail to realize the need for breaks," Mushtaq continued. "If I were there, I would have suggested giving Babar some rest. Skip the three Test matches and focus on the upcoming series.

"If nothing happens in the next Test match or one-day game, such a prominent player will suddenly decline and go down. Many times, we sacrifice big achievements for small successes. Babar needed a mental break as he was fatigued."

Following the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Pakistan will play a five-match T20I series in New Zealand, starting less than a week before the scheduled finish of the Australia series.

Pakistan has not won a single Test in Australia since 1995-96 and has lost an embarrassing 16 straight red-ball games down under.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App