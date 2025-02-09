"When will you play Arshdeep Singh?" - Aakash Chopra on India's bowling concerns ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned when Arshdeep Singh will feature in the Men in Blue's playing XI in the ongoing ODI series against England. He pointed out that it's difficult to make changes in the playing combination in a three-match series.

The second ODI between India and England will be played in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. Harshit Rana and Mohammed Shami were the two seamers in the hosts' playing XI in their four-wicket win in the series opener in Nagpur three days ago.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that Rana was given a debut in the first ODI because of Jasprit Bumrah's potential unavailability for the Champions Trophy. However, he wondered when Arshdeep would be given a game in such a scenario.

"What will they do with the bowling unit? It seems like they are getting used to living life without Bumrah. That's why they got Harshit Rana to make his debut as he is ahead of (Mohammed) Siraj in the race. So if Harshit and Shami are playing, they should wish to play Arshdeep also some time," he said (10:15).

"When will you play Arshdeep Singh? Another problem in a three-match series is that whatever you do in the first match, you need to follow that throughout. You cannot change in every match unless there is an injury, which was the case with (Virat) Kohli," Chopra added.

Virat Kohli missed the first ODI against England due to a swelling in his knee. He is likely to return to the playing XI in Sunday's game, with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirming in the pre-match press conference that the former India captain is fit and available.

"I don't have the answer" - Aakash Chopra on who should make way for Arshdeep Singh in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Arshdeep Singh has represented India in only eight ODIs. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra acknowledged that he doesn't know who should be left out to accommodate Arshdeep Singh in India's playing XI in the second ODI against England.

"I am not saying it's easy because if you ask me who should be dropped to play Arshdeep, I don't have the answer. You cannot drop Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, and you cannot drop the two fast bowlers who played because one is on a comeback trail and the other has played just one ODI," he said (10:55).

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that the left-arm seamer needs to be given game time before the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"Someone will have to take a bitter sip, or else you will reach the Champions Trophy without giving any game time to Arshdeep Singh. So you will have to do it sometime. However, when that sometime will be, it could be in this match or the next match. You might make Shami sit out and play Arshdeep today, but will that be the right thing to do?" Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra noted that Varun Chakaravarthy is also in a similar boat if he is in Team India's thoughts for the Champions Trophy. While acknowledging that everyone knows the mystery spinner can deliver potent four-over spells, he wondered how the team management would know whether he can bowl 10 overs unless they play him.

