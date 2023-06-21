“When you’ve got an Australian team on the back foot, nail them down” - Michael Vaughan urges England to refine ‘Bazball’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that while he's impressed with Ben Stokes and co.’s Bazball ploy, the hosts need to refine their approach and become smarter. He advised England to nail Australia down when they have them on the back foot.

Australia beat the hosts by two wickets in the opening Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston on Tuesday (June 20). Chasing 281, the visitors got home courtesy of an unbeaten ninth-wicket stand of 55 between Pat Cummins (44*) and Nathan Lyon (16*).

Following England’s loss, a lot of critics questioned captain Stokes’ decision to declare their first innings on the opening day at 393-8. Without being critical of the move, Vaughan said that England must find a more balanced approach to their aggressive style of play, telling Cricbuzz:

“I think both teams will change slightly at Lord’s. I think the Aussies won’t go as expansive in the first innings and spread the field. They’ll squeeze a bit more. I’ll be amazed if England don’t play just that little bit (cautiously). Bazball, I love. I love the energy and what it’s brought. It’s now about winning and being that little bit smarter."

He continued:

“When you’ve got an Australian team on the back foot, you’ve got to drive it down and nail them down even more. England just didn’t do that."

Defending a target of 281, England allowed Australia to recover from 227-8, losing the Test by two wickets.

“His 4-fer gave Australia the chance to win” - Vaughan hails Pat Cummins

Australian captain Cummins played a crucial knock to lift the visitors to victory on Day 5 at Edgbaston.

Vaughan, though, reckons it was his bowling that brought the Aussies back in the contest. Cummins claimed 4-63 in England’s second innings as the hosts were bowled out for 273. Praising the Australian captain, Vaughan said:

“I have seen him do it many times. His 4-fer in the second innings is what gave Australia the chance to win the Test match. (He) bowled beautifully on a placid wicket, leading from the front in the first Test match away from home in an Ashes series. To get his team over the line, that’s very special.”

While analysing Cummins’ batting effort, the former opener described the Aussie as an ‘incredible cricketer’:

“Those two sixes from Pat Cummins - I was on the balcony, thinking they are going to go for a draw. He blocked the first two balls of Joe Root. All of a sudden, into the stands, something’s changed.

"Brilliant. Pat Cummins is an incredible cricketer, but he’s got an incredible mind to withstand the pressure.”

England Cricket @englandcricket



Played our way and tried to win and entertain from ball one. As we promised.



Onto Lord's So much to be proud of.Played our way and tried to win and entertain from ball one. As we promised.Onto Lord's So much to be proud of. Played our way and tried to win and entertain from ball one. As we promised. Onto Lord's 💪 https://t.co/NK9yY58m5w

Apart from two sixes, Cummins also struck four fours as Australia registered an incredible come-from-behind win at Edgbaston.

Poll : 0 votes