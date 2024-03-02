"Whenever a book is written on cricket, the finishing chapter will be written on him" - Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni's skills that set him apart

Aakash Chopra reckons there hasn't been a better finisher than MS Dhoni in the history of cricket.

Dhoni amassed 10,773 runs at an excellent average of 50.57 and an equally impressive strike rate of 87.56 in 297 ODI innings. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter aggregated 1617 runs at an average of 37.60 and a strike rate of 126.13 in 85 T20I knocks.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on Dhoni's growth as a cricketer. Regarding the former Indian skipper's finishing skills, he said (7:40):

"Whenever a book is written on cricket, the finishing chapter will be written on him, and he might write it himself because there hasn't been a better finisher than him in the history of cricket."

The former India opener noted that Dhoni drew comparisons with Michael Bevan in his initial days as a finisher.

"Around 2008, MS Dhoni started developing as a limited-overs cricketer who finished matches. He started getting compared with Michael Bevan. Michael Bevan was one of the best. Very few people have finished better than him," Chopra observed.

Chopra added that the former India captain had more facets in his game than the Australian middle-order batter.

"Michael Bevan's specialty was singles, doubles and running. MS Dhoni ran singles and doubles, hit fours and sixes, stayed unbeaten till the end, and his game awareness was as good as Michael Bevan, if not better," he explained.

Dhoni amassed 7,333 runs at an average of 48.56 in 212 ODI innings at Nos. 5 and 6. He smashed 1107 runs at an average of 36.90 in 58 T20I innings in those positions.

"In his own very inevitable style, he started winning matches" - Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni remained unbeaten in 42 of his 85 T20I innings.

Aakash Chopra observed that MS Dhoni finished games in his distinctive style.

"So an aura started getting created, that a game is not over until he is on the ground. He would take the game deep, play differently, and win the match. In his own very inevitable style, he started winning matches, not one but many," he elaborated.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that it is tougher for lower-middle-order batters to finish games.

"It's not necessary that a finisher has to come at No. 5. Top-order batters like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also finish games but it's slightly easier for them. It's difficult for Nos. 4, 5 and 6 to finish games because you don't get the time to settle," Chopra reasoned.

Dhoni amassed 2,876 runs at an unbelievable average of 102.71 in successful ODI run chases. He smashed 290 runs at an outstanding average of 72.50 in successful T20I chases.

