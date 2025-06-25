Where does England's Leeds win against India rank among highest successful chases in Test cricket?

England beat India by five wickets in the Headingley Test in Leeds on Tuesday, June 24. In a thrilling Test that was decided in the last session on Day 5, the hosts chased down a target of 371 in 82 overs to take the crucial 1-0 lead in the five-match series. England resumed Day 5 on 21-0 and got home courtesy of fine contributions from Ben Duckett (149), Zak Crawley (65) and Joe Root (53*).

England's chase of 371 at Headingley is now their second-highest successful chase in Test cricket, surpassing the 359 they chased down against Australia at the same venue in the iconic 2019 Ashes encounter. Incidentally, England's highest successful chase in Test cricket was also registered against India. They gunned down 378 in the Edgbaston Test in 2022.

Overall, England's chase of 371 ranks 10th on the list of highest successful chases in Test cricket history. The highest successful chase ever in Test matches was registered by West Indies against Australia in Antigua in May 2003. The Windies chased down a target of 418, with three wickets in hand.

There have been only three other instances of teams chasing down 400-plus in a Test match. South Africa chased 414 against Australia in Perth (2008), India chased 403 against West Indies in Perth (1976), while Australia chased 404 against England in Leeds (1948).

West Indies' chase of 395 against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2021 features fifth on the list of highest successful chases in Test cricket. Further, Sri Lanka chased 388 against Zimbabwe in Colombo (2017), while India famously chased 387 against England in Chennai (2008). Pakistan's chase of 377 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele (2015) is eighth on the list of highest successful Test chases.

"It was unbelievable" - Ben Stokes on England's opening stand on Day 5 in Leeds

While play began on Day 5 in the England vs India Test in Leeds, the match was evenly poised, with all three results possible. Duckett and Crawley, however, added 188 runs for the first wicket to put the hosts in command. Although they lost five wickets in the end, England got home with relative ease. Speaking after the game, skipper Ben Stokes hailed the opening pair and said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"It was unbelievable. Unless you're involved in it, [it's hard to know] the pressure of the fourth innings, going out there. Opening the batting is hard enough, especially in England. So that partnership that Zak and Ben got us off to was just incredible.

"Those two complement each other so well. Obviously, Ducky got the big score that contributed towards us winning this game. But I thought the way that Zak was able to stay composed, and stay in the moment, and sense that Ducky was getting off to the flyer [was crucial]," he added.

The second Test between India and England will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2 to July 6.

