Where to watch India vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup match in the US and Canada?

India and Pakistan are set to square off at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup on Sunday, June 9. The match will begin at 10.30am (local) and 8pm (IST).

India secured a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Ireland in their opening encounter of the showpiece event. The Men in Blue bowlers ran riot in the encounter, bundling out the Irish side for a paltry score of 96.

Rohit Sharma and Co. chased down the modest total in 12.2 overs, kicking off their campaign on an impressive note. Pakistan, on the other hand, had a contrasting start to their journey.

The Babar Azam-led side suffered a five-run Super Over defeat to the United States of America (USA) in their first match of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The side failed to chase down a 19-run target in the Super Over.

India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times in the T20 World Cup history. India have a massive advantage in terms of the head-to-head record, winning six times, including a bowl out victory after a tied game in 2007.

Pakistan's maiden win over India in the ICC event came in 2021 when they chased down a 152-run target with 10 wickets in hand. The upcoming contest between the two arch-rivals also promises to be an enthralling one for the viewers.

India vs Pakistan, 2024 T20 World Cup telecast channel list in the US and Canada

Fans in the US and Canada can watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan match of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Willow TV. The channel is available on all major platforms such as Dish, Fios, Google Fiber, Spectrum, and CenturyLink.

It is worth mentioning that Willow is also available on the Google Play Store in the US, while users can also view the channel on satellite and cable networks by paying a monthly subscription fee as part of sports package.

