"Whether it is Shane Warne or a 17-year-old kid, I bat this way" - Piyush Chawla recalls Kevin Pietersen's words on India debut

Piyush Chawla recalled Kevin Pietersen's words after the former England batter smashed the Indian spinner on his international debut. Chawla debuted at only 17 in the second Test of the three-match series at home against England at Mohali in 2006.

Despite coming into the side with an excellent domestic record, the leg-spinner was taken apart by the swashbuckling Pietersen. After bowling a maiden in his first over, Pietersen smashed Chawla for a boundary and a maximum in his second over.

The onslaught continued as Chawla finished with dismal figures of 0/45 in 9 overs in his first bowling stint for India.

In a recent conversation on the 2 Sloggers podcast, Chawla remembered Pietersen's words after smashing him for boundaries.

"In my first Test match, Pietersen hit me to different parts of the ground. And gave a statement after that: 'Whether it is Shane Warne or a 17-year-old kid, I bat this way'. That experience was like 'welcome to international cricket'. I almost had a five-wicket haul in every second match in domestic cricket. It appeared like things were very easy, but when I played my first Test, I realized why international cricket is so difficult," said Chawla.

Fortunately for Chawla, his second innings was considerably better as he dismissed the dangerous Andrew Flintoff to finish with figures of 1/8. India also won the Test match by nine wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"It's very important for a youngster who has just walked into the side to get support from the seniors" - Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla further recalled being backed by the senior players in the side during his India debut against England in 2006.

At 17 years and 75 days, Chawla was second only to Sachin Tendulkar for the youngest Indian players to make their Test debut.

"The way everyone backed me. It's very important for a youngster who has just walked into the side to get support from the seniors. Sachin paaji came. Viru bhai talked to me in his own way. Then Yuvi paaji and Mahi bhai. I can't say they were friends because they were very seniors," said Chawla in the same interaction.

Chawla last played for India in 2012 after being a part of the side's 2011 ODI World Cup title run. The 35-year-old has 43 wickets in 35 international appearances with three four-wicket hauls.

