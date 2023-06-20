"Who has been blowing away England's tail?" - Nasser Hussain feels Australia are missing Mitchell Starc in 1st Ashes 2023 Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc would have been extremely handy for Australia with his all-round ability during the first Ashes 2023 Test in Edgbaston.

Hussain pointed out how England's tail wagged on Day 4 and added those crucial 60-odd runs for the last three wickets to frustrate the Aussies. The former cricketer feels Starc could have been absolutely lethal against the tail as he has been over the past few years and also would have contributed with the bat.

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket ahead of Day 5, here's what Nasser Hussain had to say about Mitchell Starc:

"The one person Australia are missing which we probably didn't talk enough about is Starc. Those 60 runs that England's last three put on yesterday, if you got to previous Ashes, who has been blowing away England's tail? Starc with bouncers and Yorkers. Also would have scored some runs with the bat."

Nasser Hussain on how the result would reflect on England's decisions

Nasser Hussain feels that England's decision to declare early in the first innings could be the big point of discussion if Australia chase down the remaining 174 runs that they need to win the first Test.

On the other hand, the former England captain feels that the declaration will be hailed as a masterstroke if England just about manage to get Australia all-out before Stumps on Day 5. He stated:

"If England lose today, we all will say, 'Those extra 30 runs.' Everyone will say, 'Those extra runs Root and Robinson could have got in the first innings.' If England win with 10 overs to spare, that declaration is genius. So it's just not the results that are hanging today but also some decisions made throughout the game."

No play will be possible before Lunch on Day 5 due to the rain in Edgbaston.

