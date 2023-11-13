Who is the leading run-getter in the 2023 World Cup after the league stage?

The league stage of the 2023 World Cup concluded on Sunday, with a match between India and Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Men in Blue continued their unbeaten run in the tournament, getting the better of the Dutch by 160 runs. Batting first, the hosts put up 410/4 on the board and then bowled out Netherlands for 250 in 47.5 overs.

India, who topped the league stage, will now take on New Zealand, who finished fourth, in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. South Africa, who came second, will face third-placed Australia in the second semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata the following day.

There have been plenty of impressive batting performances witnessed during the league stage of the ICC event. And it is no surprise that the top five leading run-getters after the league round of the 2023 World Cup belong to the nations that have qualified for the knockouts.

Seasoned Indian batter Virat Kohli topped the run charts at the conclusion of the league stage. He has amassed 594 runs in nine innings at an average of 99 and a strike rate of 88.52, with two hundreds and five fifties.

The 35-year-old began the World Cup with a defiant 85 against Australia in Chennai. He scored 103* against Bangladesh in Pune and notched up his 49th ODI ton in the game against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on his 35th birthday.

Kohli’s other prominent scores in the 2023 World Cup are 55* against Afghanistan, 95 against New Zealand, 88 against Sri Lanka, and 51 against Netherlands.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is among the top 5 leading run-getters in the 2023 World Cup

Among other batters who feature in the list of top five leading run-scorers after the league stage of the 2023 World Cup, South Africa’s keeper-batter Quinton de Kock is second.

He has smashed 591 runs in nine innings at an average of 65.66 and a strike rate of 109.24, with four hundreds. The southpaw kicked off the tournament with 100 and 109 against Sri Lanka and Australia, respectively. He then clobbered 174 against Bangladesh and 114 against New Zealand.

Young Kiwi batter Rachin Ravindra is third among leading run-getters in the 2023 World Cup, with 565 runs in nine innings, averaging 70.62 at a strike rate of 108.44, with three hundreds and two fifties. Ravindra scored 123* in the tournament opener against England, 116 against Australia, and 108 against Pakistan.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is fourth among leading run-getters after the league stage of the 2023 World Cup. He has 503 runs from nine innings at an average of 55.88 and a strike rate of 121.49. Rohit slammed 131 against Afghanistan and has kept chipping in with crucial contributions in subsequent matches.

Veteran Australian opener David Warner completes the top five list. He has 499 runs in nine innings, averaging 55.44 at a strike rate of 105.49, with two tons and two half-centuries. Warner hammered 163 against Pakistan and 104 against the Netherlands.