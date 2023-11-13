Who is the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup after the league stage?

The league stage of the 2023 World Cup ended on Sunday with a game between India and the Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The hosts continued their unbeaten streak in the competition, defeating the Dutch by 160 runs to make it nine wins out of nine in the league stage.

Batting first after winning the toss, they put up a huge total of 410/4 on the board as Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul hammered tons. Before them, the top three contributed fifties. Four Indian bowlers then claimed two wickets apiece as the Netherlands were bowled out for 250 in 47.5 overs.

Having topped the league stage, Team India will take on New Zealand (fourth-placed side) in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. In the second semi-final, South Africa, who finished in second position, will take on Australia, who ended third, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16.

There have been some wonderful bowling performances witnessed during the league stage of the World Cup. Three of the top five leading wicket-takers in the tournament will feature in the knockout stage of the competition.

Seasoned Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa heads the list of leading wicket-takers after the conclusion of the league stage of the 2023 World Cup.

In nine innings, he has picked up 22 wickets at an average of 18.90 and an economy rate of 5.26. Zampa has claimed three four-wicket hauls, which, impressively, came in consecutive matches.

The 31-year-old registered figures of 4/47 against Sri Lanka and followed it up with 4/53 against Pakistan and 4/8 against the Netherlands. Zampa continued his impressive run in the subsequent matches as well, claiming 3/74 against New Zealand and 3/21 versus England.

Jasprit Bumrah among Top 5 leading wicket-takers in 2023 World Cup

Looking at the other bowlers who feature in the list of top five leading wicket-takers following the league phase of the 2023 World Cup, Sri Lanka’s young left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka is second, with 21 scalps from nine innings at an average of 25 and an economy rate of 6.70. Madushanka claimed 5/80 against India in Mumbai and 4/49 against the Netherlands.

South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee is third on the list. He has picked up 18 wickets in seven innings at an average of 19.38 and an economy rate of 6.40. Coetzee claimed three wickets each against England and Bangladesh and picked up a four-fer against Afghanistan.

The Proteas pacer is followed by Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who also claimed 18 wickets in nine innings at an average of 26.72 and an economy rate of 5.93. Afridi registered figures of 5/54 against Australia and claimed three wickets each against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Expand Tweet

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah completes the top five list among bowlers with most wickets after the league stage of the 2023 World Cup.

Bumrah has 17 scalps from nine innings at an average of 15.64 and a stupendous economy rate of 3.65. The 29-year-old claimed 4/39 against Afghanistan and 3/32 versus England.