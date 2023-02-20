“Who after Nathan Lyon?” – Brett Lee picks Todd Murphy as Australia’s future spinner in Tests

Former Australian player Brett Lee has picked debutant Todd Murphy as Australia’s future spinner in Tests. The veteran recently recalled the off-spinner's sensational debut in the Nagpur Test, in which he scalped seven wickets.

So far, the Victorian bowler has bagged 10 wickets in two Tests against India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Lee said:

“Who after Nathan Lyon? Well, it looks like they found their answer in the young 22-year-old superstar off-spinner Todd Murphy. What a sensational debut it was for Australia. Australia lost the match by a whopping margin but Todd Murphy made the world sit up and take notice.”

He continued:

“In the only innings that Australia bowled, he picked up 7/124. Five wickets were the wickets of KL Rahul, Ravi Ashwin, Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ravi Jadeja. What a dream debut it was. He did so in the presence of his family all the way in Nagpur.”

Lee also explained how Murphy became the second-choice spinner ahead of Ashton Agar in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He said:

“Since he made his Sheffield Shield appearance in April 2021, he’s picked up 36 first-class wickets at an average of 23.75, which is amazing. I expect him to do better in abrasive conditions in India. He has already delivered in his first Test.”

In first-class cricket, Murphy has scalped 39 wickets in nine games, including a fifer and three four-wicket hauls.

“It’s a big call and he’ll be tested at this level” – Brett Lee on Todd Murphy’s comparison with Shane Warne

Regarding his comparison with spin legend Shane Warne, Brett Lee reckons that Todd Murphy will be tested in Test cricket. He, however, wants Murphy to contribute to the Australian cricket team in the longer run.

He said:

“His father reckons Todd Murphy has the finding qualities of Shane Warne. It’s a big call and he’ll be tested at this level in times to come but having become the 35th Aussie to take a five-wicket haul on debut, the spotlight would never stop chasing him in this series and thereafter.”

Lee added:

“There are a lot of tough series ahead of him. Let’s see if he’s got it or not. For the sake of Australian cricket, I really hope the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is the only first chapter of what will be an epic career.”

Damian Tardio @damiantardio Todd Murphy and Shane Warne both Victorians.



Warne played district cricket with Jamie Murphy.



Both Warne and Todd Murphy debut at 22.



Both Warne and Murphy debut against India. Todd Murphy and Shane Warne both Victorians.Warne played district cricket with Jamie Murphy.Both Warne and Todd Murphy debut at 22.Both Warne and Murphy debut against India.

Murphy will next play the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, which starts on March 1.

