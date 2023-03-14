"Who are these people who are criticizing?" - Mohammad Amir shuts down critics after Virat Kohli's hundred in 4th IND vs AUS Test

Mohammad Amir slammed critics after Virat Kohli registered his 28th Test century during the fourth game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia in Ahmedabad.

Kohli received a lot of flak for not scoring a hundred in the red-ball format over three years. However, he played a well-compiled 186-run knock at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He only smashed 15 boundaries during his 384-ball stay in the middle and scored at a rate of 51.10.

Amir, who has been an admirer of the former Indian skipper for a long time now, stated that no one should ever doubt Kohli.

"Who are these people who are criticizing Kohli? I really don't understand," Amir told Hindustan Times Digital on the sidelines of the Legends Cricket League. "At the end of the day, he is human. It's not like he has a remote and you press the button every day and you get a hundred and Kohli will win the match for India.

"Every player goes through ups and downs. I know because there are certain days when I feel I am bowling well but I don't pick any wickets. And then many a times it is like I bowl bizarrely, probably a full toss or down-the-leg delivery, and I get a wicket.

"You need luck as well. And you can never doubt Kohli for his hard work. He loves challenges. Every time he has been criticized, he has bounced back to prove them wrong."

Kohli finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the series after Usman Khawaja with 297 runs in four matches at an average of 49.50, including one hundred.

"Not in a space now where I will go out and prove someone wrong" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been subjected to a lot of criticism and even his place in the Test side was questioned after he went 42 innings without scoring a hundred.

However, the Delhi-born cricketer stated that he was relieved from the point of view that he could play to his abilities. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli said:

"Relief from the point of view that I could play the way I wanted to play," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "I was happy with my defence. I am not in a space now where I will go out and prove someone wrong. I also need to justify why I am there on the field."

Kohli will next be seen in action when India lock horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series, starting on March 17, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

