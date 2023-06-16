Who said What? Experts' Predictions on Ashes 2023

The much-anticipated Ashes series between England and Australia is set to get underway in Egabsaton on Friday, June 16.

Several experts have had their say in predicting the series' scoreline and breaking down the various keys to the marquee clash.

Both teams come into the series on the back of tremendous form in Test cricket, with England winning 10 out of their previous 12 Tests and Australia recently winning the WTC final against India.

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has predicted a very close series with all the matches producing a result, considering the aggressive English approach since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took over in the leadership roles.

"I don't think there will be many draws - England haven't a draw in 12 Tests under Brendon McCullum," Hussain said. "Australia haven't won a series here since 2001, but they're a very good side and that's why they won the World Test Championship last week. We have three of the batting greats of world cricket in the series in Joe Root, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Sorry to sit on the fence, but I think all three of them will get runs."

"I love watching them all play, the tempo of their batting - for all the talk of 'Bazball'. I think England are a bit cross that people think that is just about going out and having a slog. It's more a mindset of going out there and enjoying your cricket, entertaining, and not letting the pressure get to you at the highest level. I think it will be a very close series. I will go 3-2 to England," Hussain concluded.

Former World-cup winning English skipper Eoin Morgan echoed Hussain's sentiments and expected a similarly close series, with England slightly favored to come out on top.

"There's very little between the sides coming into the Ashes," Morgan said. "The key to England winning will be applying their attacking method and it working early in the series, to reassure them that it works against one of the best sides in the world. I do think England are slight favourites, based on home advantage. Home support is huge, starting at Edgbaston - where their record is excellent."

"If they start well, they will play with only more confidence and that added to home advantage, I see the momentum shifting their way. Against a really strong Australian team, my prediction is that there will be no draws and results in every Test match. England just to nudge it, 3-2," Morgan concluded.

However, another former English captain Michael Atherton was more bullish about the home side's chances.

"I think Australia's batting is crucial to the outcome of the series," Atherton said. "If Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne demonstrate the kind of form they've shown in England in the past, then Australia have got a big chance with their bowling attack. If they get runs on the board, their bowlers will fancy their chances against England."

"But, barring those two, their batting line-up is full of people who have not necessarily done that well in England of late, like David Warner and Usman Khawaja. If their batting falters, then I can see England easily winning the series. Australia haven't beaten England for a long time in England - 22 years - so I'd make them marginal favourites at home, maybe winning 3-2, 3-1 ," Atherton concluded.

The two teams put on an exhilarating display in the previous Ashes series in England that ebbed back and forth before concluding in a 2-2 draw.

Despite holding the Ashes since the 2017/18 series at home, Australia hasn't won a series in England since 2001.

Kumar Sangakkara and Simon Doull make their Ashes Predictions

Former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara provided his stance on the upcoming Ashes series by predicting a similarly close contest, with the visitors emerging victorious.

"The Ashes is going to be a brilliant contest, Sangakkara said. "The two sides play different brands of cricket but are so well stocked with high-quality players. It's going to be a wonderful spectacle. Key to the outcome will be the openers for both teams, and how they get through the new ball. Both sides can't allow the fast bowlers to get into their middle order too quickly."

"Spin will also be crucial. Not just in terms of how they bowl and adjust to conditions, but also in terms of how the batters take on the spinners. I see it being very tight, but I'd make Australia slight favourites," he added .

Meanwhile, former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull feels that Nathan Lyon's bowling and the battle between all-rounders Ben Stokes and Cameron Green could be the key factors in dictating the outcome.

While listing out the keys for both teams, Doull admitted to being in two minds about picking a winner, hinging on a 3-2 finish either way.

"The key for Australia will be the spin of Nathan Lyon," Doull said. "If he can tie up an end to some extent and stop England from scoring at six an over, maybe hold them to around three and a half, I think that will be one of the keys. They can then unleash their fast bowlers at the other end."

"The key for England will be their batting and if their top order can get them off to strong starts and allow their middle order to really prosper. If they're under pressure earlier, then I think they could be in trouble."

"Also, the battle between the all-rounders Cameron Green and Ben Stokes will be box office. If Stokes bowls, and they both bat like we know they can, it will really be something to watch! I'm going to say it's going to be 3-2, and I really don't know who to," Doull concluded.

The last Ashes series between the two teams ended in Australia decimating the Three Lions 4-0 at home in 2021/22.

The oldest rivalry in the sport, dating back to 1882, still has the Aussies well ahead 140-108 with 92 draws in the 340 Tests played.

