Who has scored most runs for India in ODIs against Australia?

Team India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series at home from September 22 to September 27. The first game of the series will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The second match will be held at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 24 and the third ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on September 27.

The series will be significant for both sides since it will be their last international assignment before the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. Incidentally, the Men in Blue will face the Aussies again in their opening match of the World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

Hosts India will be confident having recently lifted the Asia Cup in emphatic fashion. And while Australia lost the ODI series in South Africa 3-2, they will be buoyed by the return of seniors like Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell.

Leading run-getters for India against Australia in ODIs

It is no surprise that Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-getter for India against Australia in ODIs. Tendulkar loved batting against the Aussies.

In 71 matches, he scored 3077 runs at an average of 44.59 and a strike rate of 84.71, with nine hundreds and 15 fifties. While he played many fabulous knocks against Australia, his best of 175 came in a losing cause in Hyderabad in November 2009.

Current India skipper Rohit Sharma is second on the list. He has scored 2251 runs in 42 ODIs at an average of 59.23 and a strike rate of 94.42, with eight hundreds and as many fifties. His best of 209 against the Aussies was registered in Bengaluru in November 2013. The blazing 158-ball knock featured 12 fours and 16 sixes.

Indian batting run-machine Virat Kohli is third on the illustrious list. He has featured in 46 matches against the Aussies, scoring 2172 at an average of 52.97 and a strike rate of 95.34, with eight hundreds and 11 fifties. Surprisingly, Kohli is yet to score a big hundred against Australia. His best of 123 off 95 balls came in Ranchi in March 2019.

MS Dhoni (1660 runs in 45 matches) and Shikhar Dhawan (1265 runs in 30 matches) complete the top five list among Indian batters who have scored most runs against Australia in ODIs. While Dhoni averaged 44.86, with two hundreds and 11 fifties, Dhawan has an average of 45.17, with four tons and seven half-centuries.