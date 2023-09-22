Who has taken most wickets for India in ODIs against Australia?

Team India will face Australia in a three-match ODI series at home, which will be held from September 22 to September 27. The series will begin with the opening game at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, September 22. The second ODI will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24, while the series will conclude with the third ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27.

The three-match series will be crucial for both sides since this will be their last chance to fine-tune their squad ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. Interestingly, India and Australia will take on each other in their opening World Cup encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

The Men in Blue will go into the ODI series on a high, having lifted the Asia Cup following a dominating display.

On the other hand, Australia squandered a 2-0 lead to lose the one-day series in South Africa 3-2. However, with the likes of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, and Glenn Maxwell back, they will be confident of putting up a good show against India.

Leading wicket-takers for India against Australia in ODIs

The legendary Kapil Dev is the leading wicket-taker for India against Australia in ODIs. Kapil played 41 matches against Australia, claiming 45 wickets at an average of 27.68, with one five-wicket haul and one four-fer.

His best bowling figures against the Aussies came in Nottingham during the 1983 World Cup. Kapil claimed 5/43, but India ended up being hammered by 162 runs. The former pacer also shone with 4/30 in Melbourne in January 1986. This time, India registered a six-wicket win.

BCCI’s current chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, is second on the list. He picked up 36 scalps in 21 games at an average of 28.41, with one five-fer and two four-wicket hauls. Agarkar’s best of 6/42 was registered in Melbourne in January 2004. The effort was in vain though as Australia won the contest by 18 runs. Agarkar also claimed 4/46 in Kanpur in 1998 and 4/37 in Mumbai in 2003.

Javagal Srinath (33 wickets from 29 matches), Harbhajan Singh (32 wickets from 35 matches) and Mohammed Shami (32 wickets from 22 matches) complete the top five list of bowlers with the most wickets for India against Australia in ODIs.