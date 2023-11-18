Who will win 2023 World Cup if rain plays spoilsport in the final between India and Australia?

The stage is set for the 2023 World Cup summit clash between Team India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two cricketing heavyweights will lock horns on Sunday, November 19.

It has been smooth sailing for the Indian team in the tournament, as they are the only unblemished team ahead of the final. They cruised through the league stage, winning all nine matches comprehensively, and went on to top the points table.

New Zealand posed a minor challenge to them in the semi-final. But the Men in Blue managed to overcome it, courtesy of a spirited seven-wicket haul from Mohammed Shami.

On the other hand, it has been a tricky campaign for the Australian side as they began the World Cup with two losses. However, they have made a comeback and won their next eight games to make it to the finals but were challenged by multiple opponents on the way.

They survived massive scares and managed to escape with marginal wins against New Zealand, Afghanistan, and South Africa en route to the final. However, their experience of big stage will keep them in good stead when they face India on Sunday.

The weather forecast of Ahmedabad for Sunday is clear with almost nill chances of rain, which is great news for cricket lovers across the globe. However, if it decides to spring a surprise and interrupt the proceedings of the match, there is a reserve day (Monday) in place to complete the game.

The match will resume on reserve day from the same juncture where the play would be paused on Sunday in case of inclement weather interruption.

If a minimum of 20 overs per side play is not completed even on reserve day then the match will end without a result. The trophy will be shared by both the teams.

India squad:

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna

Australia squad:

Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green

Which team will win the 2023 World Cup on Sunday? Let us know your views in the comments section.