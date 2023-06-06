Who will win the World Test Championship if rains play spoilsport in WTC final 2023?

India will take on Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 at the Kennington Oval in London from June 7 to 11. Pat Cummins-led Australia finished on top of the WTC 2021-23 points table with 152 points, while India ended second with 127 points.

The India-Australia rivalry over the last couple of decades has produced some fascinating contests. In fact, two teams met earlier this year in February-March for a four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While India won the series by a 2-1 margin to confirm their place in the 2023 WTC final, the Aussies competed hard in the second half of the series.

Several cricket pundits reckon Australia have the advantage in the World Test Championship final as the one-off Test is being played in England. However, India will take confidence from the fact that they have beaten Australia during their last two visits Down Under.

WTC final 2023: What happens if rain hampers proceedings?

With the WTC final being played in England, the threat of rain interruption is bound to play on players’ and fans’ minds. The maiden World Test Championship final was also affected by rain but produced a result as a clinical New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in Southampton.

In case, rain forces a draw in the WTC final 2023 at The Oval, as per rules India and Australia will be declared joint world Test champions. The same rule applies in the case of a tie as well.

What is the weather forecast for the WTC final?

The weather forecast for the period during which the World Test Championship final will be played states that the first day (June 7) will be cloudy, but without any precipitation. Day 2 and Day 3 are likely to be colder, but again there is little chance of rain.

There could be some showers on Saturday (Day 4), even as conditions are expected to be partly cloudy throughout the five days. There will be some breeze on all days of the Test, which should assist swing bowling.

Is there a reserve day for the World Test Championship final?

Yes, the ICC has kept June 12 as the reserve day for the India-Australia WTC final The reserve day will, however, only come into the picture if rain or weather plays spoilsport during the match.

Any time lost due to rain or weather conditions can be made up on the reserve day in case there is no result after five days. However, in case the allotted playing time and overs are completely on all five days of the Test match and there is no result, the match will remain a draw.

