Who won yesterday's match: PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Final

England defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final on Sunday, November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). With the triumph, England were crowned the new T20 champions of world cricket and now hold both the 50-over as well as T20 world titles simultaneously.

In a dominant display, the Englishmen won the toss and bowled first. They came up with a clinical effort to restrict Pakistan to 137/8. Mohammad Rizwan perished cheaply for 15 in rather familiar mode, dragging a delivery outside off from Sam Curran (3/12) back onto his stumps. Mohammad Haris (8 off 12) found the going very tough on the big day and was caught at long-on, unable to time a lofted hit off Adil Rashid (2/22).

The England leg-spinner struck a telling blow when Babar Azam (32 off 28) attempted to cut a googly that was too close to him and somehow lobbed a return catch to the bowler. Ben Stokes chipped in by having Iftikhar Ahmed (0) caught behind with a good delivery as Pakistan slipped to 85/4.

Shan Masood (38 off 28) and Shadab Khan (20 off 14) offered brief resistance, adding 36 for the fifth wicket. However, Curran took out Masood and Mohammad Nawaz (5), while Chris Jordan (2/27) chipped in with the scalps of Shadab and Mohammad Wasim (4). They was no final flourish for Pakistan as they failed to reach 140.

Shaheen Afridi gave Pakistan hope by knocking over Alex Hales (1) with a pacy delivery in the first over. Haris Rauf then dismissed Phil Salt (10) and England captain Jos Buttler (26) to open up the T20 World Cup 2022 final. The chasing side faltered to 45/3 inside the powerplay.

Stokes (52* off 49), though, once again proved to be the man for England in a crisis situation. He held the innings together, adding 39 with Harry Brook (20 off 23) and 48 with Moeen Ali (19 off 13). The two stands ensured England got home over the line in 19 overs, setting off wild celebrations in their camp.

Pakistan had to rue the loss of Afridi, who could not complete his quota of overs as his fitness woes made a reappearance. Iftikhar, who completed the left-armer’s third over, gave 13 runs in five balls. Stokes slammed him for four and six off consecutive deliveries to close out the 16th over and, effectively, shut the door on Pakistan.

Curran set up the victory for England with his exceptional bowling effort of 3/12. He dismissed key batters in Rizwan, Masood and Nawaz, while giving nothing away. Leggie Rashid was outstanding once again, getting the scalps of Babar and Haris. Jordan utilized the conditions to finish with a two-fer of his own.

With the bat, Stokes guided England’s chase with a stubborn half-century, just the kind that was expected of him.

For Pakistan, Masood top-scored with 38, while Rauf briefly gave them hope, dismissing Salt and Buttler in the powerplay.

Curran was named Player of the Match for his stupendous bowling effort in the final, as well as Player of the Tournament for claiming 13 wickets in six matches.

