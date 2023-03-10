Why are Australian players wearing black armbands today?

Australian batters Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green resumed their innings on Day 2 of the Ahmedabad Test against India on Friday, March 10 wearing black armbands.

Ahead of the start of the day's play, Cricket Australia’s (CA) official Twitter handle uploaded a post to share the sad news of the passing away of Australian Test captain Pat Cummins’ mother Maria. The latter was unwell and was placed in palliative care last month.

Cummins returned home from the tour of India after Australia’s defeat in the second Test in Delhi. There were reports that he might return to India for the remainder of the tour. However, he decided to stay back with his mother and his family during the tough times.

Cricket Australia’s post on Cummins’ mother read:

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends.”

Cricket Australia @CricketAus We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect. We are deeply saddened at the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian Men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect.

The statement added that Australian players in India would mourn Maria’s passing away on Day 2 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Cricket Australia stated in its post:

“The Australian Men's team will today wear black armbands as a mark of respect.”

Vice-captain Steve Smith has been leading Australia in Cummins’ absence. Under Smith, the Aussies registered a thumping nine-wicket victory in Indore and are in a good position in the Ahmedabad Test as well.

BCCI condoles death of Australian captain's mother

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) condoled the passing away of Cummins’ mother Maria. Sharing a post on their official Twitter account, BCCI wrote:

“On behalf of Indian Cricket, we express our sadness at the passing away of Pat Cummins mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family in this difficult period 🙏.”

BCCI @BCCI On behalf of Indian Cricket, we express our sadness at the passing away of Pat Cummins mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family in this difficult period On behalf of Indian Cricket, we express our sadness at the passing away of Pat Cummins mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family in this difficult period 🙏

The Australian Cricketers' Association also released an official statement, expressing grief over Maria’s passing away. The association tweeted:

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. Pat, the thoughts of everyone at the ACA are with you and your family and their friends. May her memory be a blessing.”

As per reports, Cummins’ mother had been diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2005. She had been battling a serious illness in recent weeks.

Speaking recently, the Australian captain expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received. He was quoted as saying:

“I feel I am best being here with my family. I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding.”

Meanwhile, Khawaja and Green continued to hold the fort for the visitors on Day 2 of the Ahmedabad Test. Green, who was unbeaten on 49 overnight, went on to complete a well-deserved half-century.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes