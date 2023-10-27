"Why would you have him batting at 6?" - Sir Geoffrey Boycott calls for Jos Buttler to bat in the top 4 for England in 2023 World Cup

Former England cricketer Sir Geoffrey Boycott has questioned Jos Buttler's batting position in the 2023 World Cup. With Buttler enjoying enormous success while batting at the top in IPL, Boycott believes the keeper-batter should come up the order and face as many deliveries as he can.

Contrary to expectations, Buttler has had a forgettable time with the bat so far. The 33-year-old is yet to pass 50, and his highest score of 43 came against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in the tournament opener. The latest match against Sri Lanka saw him perish for 8.

In his column for The Telegraph, the 83-year-old has advised the management to open with Buttler or bat him within top four, given he knows the pitches better than his teammates.

"Why would you have him batting at six, sitting in the pavilion watching guys who aren’t as good as him using up a lot of overs? Jos has to open or not bat lower than four. He opens for England in T20 and for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL T20. He has played in the IPL successfully for a few seasons so knows the grounds and pitches well yet England bat him down the order when there are just a few overs left or they are in big trouble."

The former commentator recalled how Viv Richards' promotion worked wonders for the West Indies, elaborating:

"When Viv Richards was the best batsman in the world he batted early because he was such a destructive force. It is what England should have done with Jos instead of wasting him down the order."

England's latest defeat came to Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After electing to bat first, the defending champions made a paltry 156 as the island nation chased the target down at a canter.

"My mum could have captained that lot" - Sir Geoffrey Boycott on England's 2019 World Cup squad

Geoffrey Boycott. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Boycott suggested that there's no point comparing the current squad to the one that won the trophy four years ago as it was of a different standard. He added:

"Too many people are criticising the captaincy of Buttler and judging him against the captaincy of Eoin Morgan when England won the World Cup four years ago. They had match winners everywhere in Bairstow, Roy, Root, Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rashid. All Morgan had to do was pull the strings of a great unit of cricketers and he did it well. but my mum could have captained that lot."

England, languishing in ninth place, will face table-toppers India on Sunday in Lucknow.