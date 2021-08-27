"Why haven't they come up with something different?" - Michael Vaughan on India's approach to Joe Root

Former England captain Michael Vaughan left no stone unturned in criticising Team India for the embarrassing show that the side has put up at Leeds. Vaughan made his feelings known on the Cricbuzz review show on Friday morning to review Day 2 of the third Test.

The second day saw a dominant England stamping their authority over India in all aspects of the game. India were beaten comprehensively in every session of play. India had no answer to England's batting as the hosts inflicted misery on a hapless Indian bowling line-up.

Vaughan could not understand why the Indians have continued to make the same mistakes as the series has worn on. He had the following to say on Cricbuzz:

"Root has scored 8% of his 500 runs down the ground, he doesn't want to come forward. So why haven't India arrived with a simple game plan - pitch everything up to Joe Root. Why haven't they come up with something different?"

The 46-year-old was thoroughly impressed by his fellow Yorkshireman Joe Root, who he claimed to be the number 1 Test player in the world, addressing how easy the English skipper made batting look.

"He made it looks so easy, in my view, the number 1 Test player in the world. The way he's playing there's no one playing better."

Joe Root has scored 507 runs at an average of over 126 in the series so far. The Indian pacers have had nothing to counter the onslaught that Joe Root has inflicted on them.

"India have to forget the scoreboard" - Michael Vaughan

Vaughan also said that the Indian camp needs to forget the scorecard and the pressure that comes with it. He believes that Virat Kohli's men need to give this Test a reset and bat as if they are batting in the first innings.

"India have to forget the scoreboard, pretend that they have won the toss and are batting on this pitch today and get a big big score."

Vaughan was also taken aback by how a dominant team had suddenly lost all their mojo from the win at Lord's in just 9 days.

"I don't know what India did between Lord's and Headingley, I have no idea; but they certainly haven't arrived with any kind of mindset and mentality that you require to be really competitive in these conditions. England have been exceptional."

India find themselves looking at a mountain right now, and the biggest problem they face is that they have not started to climb. It remains to be seen how well Virat Kohli's men are able to turn things around on the third day.

