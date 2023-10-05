Why is Ben Stokes not playing today’s ENG vs NZ match of 2023 World Cup?

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is not playing the opening match of the 2023 World Cup against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad due to a hip niggle.

Stokes recently reversed his ODI retirement to return to the England 50-over side ahead of the World Cup. He featured in the series against New Zealand at home to prepare for the tournament and showed good form, registering the highest individual ODI score (182) for his country.

The 2019 World Cup winner was selected to add stability to the English middle order filled with flamboyant strokeplayers. However, unfortunately, he has been forced to sit out of England's first match of the tournament.

New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham won the toss in the contest and opted to bowl first. The Kiwis are without the services of their regular skipper Kane Williamson for the match.

Speaking after the toss, England captain Jos Buttler said that he would have chosen to bowl first as well. He also gave an update about Stokes, saying:

"We would have bowled first as well. We had a good series against New Zealand. Everyone seems in a really good place. We are very proud of our achievement four years ago but this is new, we are not defending anything. Stokes is still recovering from his hip niggle so Atkinson, Willey, Topley and Stokes miss out."

England playing XI:

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

New Zealand playing XI:

Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

