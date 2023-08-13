"Why wasn't genuine paceman Lance Morris tested against West Indies" - Ian Chappell questions Australia as transition looms

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell lamented the national team for not trying out Lance Morris, with the big three of their pace attack nearing the end. Chappell recognized that Australia would require replacements for Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood at the earliest.

Morris, considered one of the fastest in Australia's domestic circuit, was drafted into the squad to face the West Indies last summer. However, the management did not hand him a debut. He also traveled with the Aussie squad during their Test tour of India earlier this year.

In his column for ESPN Cricinfo, Chappell underlined that the big three's record should not make them forget their age. The South Australian said:

"The fast-bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood all have mighty records but the latter pair are now well into their thirties and replacements will soon be required. When the Australian fast-bowling stocks were decimated last season, why wasn't genuine paceman Lance Morris tested against West Indies at Adelaide Oval?"

He cited Andy Roberts' theory of choosing fast bowlers and stated:

"If chosen this summer, Morris will be 26. Age is important when you consider what fine former West Indies pace bowler Andy Roberts once said: "You've got to pick fast bowlers while they are still really quick." A fast bowler only has so many years where he's genuinely quick."

Cummins, 30, is the youngest among the big 3 and could be around during the 2027 Ashes tour. Meanwhile, Starc (33) and Hazlewood (32) are unlikely to make that tour.

"He'll need to expand his repertoire" - Ian Chappell on Todd Murphy

Todd Murphy. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Speaking of off-spinner Todd Murphy, Ian Chappell feels the youngster has a long way to go in filling Nathan Lyon's shoes. The former cricketer stated:

"Then there is the case of the highly successful Test offspinner Nathan Lyon. Lyon just suffered a serious injury and he has also bowled a mountain of overs, so his future is clouded. Todd Murphy is an adequate replacement but he'll need to expand his repertoire to fill Lyon's big shoes."

Lyon, 35, sustained a calf injury in the 2nd Ashes Test, ruling him out of the entire series. Murphy did well in Lyon's absence, including taking a four-wicket haul at the Kia Oval.