Why is Glenn Maxwell not playing today’s ENG vs AUS match of the 2023 World Cup?

Australia’s experienced batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will miss his team’s 2023 World Cup match against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The 35-year-old fell off a golf cart and suffered a concussion and facial bruising earlier this week. Maxwell was riding on the back of a golf cart when he fell.

The right-handed batter had been in impressive form for Australia in their recent 2023 World Cup matches. He broke the record for the fastest hundred in the Men's ODI World Cup by hammering a 40-ball ton against the Netherlands in Delhi. Maxwell followed it up with a 41-run knock off 24 balls in the five-run win over New Zealand in Dharamsala.

Giving details of the experienced cricketer’s freak injury, Australian coach Andrew McDonald told reporters earlier this week:

"In transporting him back from the clubhouse to the team bus, Glenn Maxwell came off the back of a car and has suffered a small concussion, so he will go into concussion protocols for the next period of time and will unfortunately miss the England game.”

This is Maxwell’s second freak injury within a year. In November 2022, he fractured his leg during a birthday party in Melbourne.

The 35-year-old has been a key member of Australia’s one-day outfit for the last few years. In 135 matches, he has scored 3691 runs at an average of 33.86 and an exceptional strike rate of 125.75, with three hundreds and 23 fifties.

Maxwell is also a handy off-spinner and has picked up 68 wickets at an economy rate of 5.48, with four four-wicket hauls. He is often used as a partnership breaker by the captain.

Glenn Maxwell’s performance in the 2023 World Cup so far

The Australian all-rounder has featured in six matches of the 2023 World Cup so far and has scored 196 runs at an average of 39.20. He fell cheaply in Australia’s first two matches, registering scores of 15 and 3 against India and South Africa respectively.

Maxwell found some form with an unbeaten 31 off 21 against Sri Lanka. After being dismissed for a golden duck against Pakistan, he clobbered 106 off 44 against Netherlands, also creating a new record for the fastest ODI World Cup ton in the process. The right-handed batter contributed a cameo of 41 in 24 balls against New Zealand.

With the ball, the part-time off-spinner has claimed four wickets at an average of 51.25. He picked up 2/34 in 10 overs against South Africa, getting the wickets of Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock.