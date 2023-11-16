"Why would you go and help Virat Kohli when he had a cramp?" - Simon O'Donnell questions New Zealand's actions during 2023 World Cup semi-final

Former Australian all-rounder Simon O'Donnell has questioned New Zealand's display of their spirit of cricket against a cramping Virat Kohli in the 2023 World Cup semi-final on Wednesday in Mumbai. O'Donnell opined that the Kiwis should refrain from giving any helping hand to the opposition when they are in good touch.

New Zealand players have a long-standing reputation for being the 'nice guys' of world cricket. Before getting to his landmark 50th ODI century on Wednesday in Mumbai, Kohli had been getting cramps, which the Black Caps helped with, followed by handing back the right-hander his bat as it slipped out of his hand.

Speaking to SEN Breakfast, here's what the 60-year-old stated:

"I had a problem a couple of times last night. Virat Kohli gets cramp, they’re heading for 400 and blokes go over and help him. Why would you go and help Virat Kohli when he had a cramp? When they’re heading for 400. In a World Cup Semi-Final. Spirit of the game is playing within the laws. Virat Kohli is tearing your country apart and you want to go over and give him a hand."

Kohli reached his 50th ODI hundred in the 42nd over of the innings as he hit one onto the leg side and ran two. Shreyas Iyer also struck a hundred and stitched a 163-run partnership with Kohli to lift the hosts to 397 in 50 overs.

"Why help him make the 50th against you in a World Cup Semi-Final?" - Simon O'Donnell

O'Donnell underlined that letting Kohli deal with his own cramps is not outside of the spirit of the game and criticized the Kiwis for helping the right-hander achieve his milestone. He added:

"He threw his bat away and one of the Kiwis went and picked it up. Go and pick your own bat up while you’ve got a sore hamstring and a cramp. Stop hitting us for sixes and fours. That’s not a big deal. That’s not outside the spirit of the game. It’s being competitive and saying, ‘Ok, he’s being physically challenged, why are we assisting him to stay physically ok to belt the crap out of us? I don’t get it, I just don’t get it. Stuff helping him out, he’s made 50 One-Day hundreds, why help him make the 50th against you in a World Cup Semi-Final? Give me a spell."

The Men in Blue eventually won by 70 runs and progressed to the final.