Why is Harshit Rana not playing today's IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match?

Team India pacer Harshit Rana is not part of the playing XI for the 2025 Champions Trophy group stage clash against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 2. The right-arm bowler has been rested, keeping the upcoming semi-final in mind, which is scheduled for March 4 at the same venue.

Initially coming into the ODI setup as a temporary replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the England series, Harshit Rana has gone on to play five matches on the trot. He was confirmed as an addition to the Champions Trophy squad after Bumrah was ruled out, named as one of the three seamers alongside Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Rana had a memorable debut series against England, picking up six wickets in three matches. He has translated his wicket-taking knack into the ICC event as well, after claiming important wickets in the recent matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed at the toss that Harshit Rana has been rested for the match against New Zealand.

"We were going to bat first anyway. We bowled first in the last two games. The approach is going to be similar as in the last two games. Of course, results are important. We have rested Harshit and Varun comes in. It is about bowling in partnerships. If not the seamers, then the spinners will do the job and vice versa," Rohit Sharma said at the toss after being put into bat.

Harshit Rana's ability to bowl with the new ball, and the old, across all three phases of the innings has come in handy. Furthermore, his cutters and wicket-taking ability have also come in handy in the sluggish surfaces in Dubai so far.

Who replaces Harshit Rana in the Team India playing XI?

Instead of a second frontline seamer to partner Mohammed Shami, Team India have opted to field a fourth spinner in Varun Chakravarthy. All-rounder Hardik Pandya's fluent displays with the ball have been encouraging, handing India the freedom to field another frontline spinner into the mix.

The mystery spinner partners Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja to forge a formidable spin quartet. Chakravarthy has only played a solitary ODI coming into the contest. He made his debut in the ODI series against England in Cuttack, finishing with figures of 1-55.

