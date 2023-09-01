Why is the host nation’s name missing from Asia Cup 2023 logo?

The Asia Cup 2023 logo on the jerseys of the players has the host nation's name missing. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is the official host of the mega event, but due to off-field reasons, the tournament is now taking place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Generally, whenever a big cricket tournament is held, the host nation's name appears on the logo and the jerseys of the players. However, neither Pakistan nor Sri Lanka's name is present on the logo for the Asia Cup 2023, leaving Pakistani fans and former cricketers furious.

A lot of fans expressed their disappointment over Pakistan's absence from the logo. It is for the first time since 2008 that Pakistan is hosting the tournament in any capacity. Yet, there is no reference of the host nation.

According to a report by NDTV, the Pakistan Cricket Board has unofficially mentioned that the reason why there is no mention of Pakistan or Sri Lanka on the logo or jerseys is that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) introduced a new rule, effective from this year's Asia Cup.

As per the new rule, there will be no mention of the host nation on the logo of any Asia Cup tournament going forward. Hence, all teams have followed this rule and not written the host nation's name on their jerseys.

Former Pakistan cricketers not happy with PCB and ACC over host nation name's absence from Asia Cup 2023 logo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif and Mohsin Khan were disappointed with the PCB and ACC over the decision to not mention the host nation on the logo. An unnamed former Pakistan cricketer even alleged that the ACC may have introduced the new rule on the BCCI's recommendation.

“Given the current scenario between the two countries, perhaps the BCCI official felt it would be embarrassing for the Indian team players to wear kits with the name of Pakistan on the official Asia Cup logo,” he said.

The Asia Cup 2023 started on August 30. Two matches of the tournament are already over. Pakistan beat Nepal in the opening game, while Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh in the next fixture.