Why were India awarded 5 penalty runs on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test?

Team India benefited from a helmet rule as England conceded five penalty runs following a rare incident on Day 1 of the first Test at Headingley in Leeds on Friday, June 20. It took place on the stroke of tea.

The incident happened in the 51st over of India’s first innings, the last over before the tea break. England captain Ben Stokes bowled a good length ball on off-stump, and Jaiswal moved forward to defend with soft hands. The ball landed inches before Joe Root, who was fielding at the second slip. The latter managed to stop it, but the ball hit the wicketkeeper Jamie Smith's helmet placed on the ground, in line with the stumps. Root looked distraught as the ball hit the equipment.

There was a slight consultation between the two on-field umpires before five runs were awarded to the tourists. They also confirmed that the two batters didn’t complete the run when the ball made contact with the helmet, so it was not six runs off that particular delivery.

Why were Team India awarded five runs? What does the rule say?

According to Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) rule 41.2.11, the umpire can award five runs to the batting team owing to unfair playing conditions. The rule states:

“41.2.1.1 If this is a first offence by that side, the bowler's end umpire shall then summon the offending player's captain and issue a first and final warning which shall apply to all members of the team for the remainder of the match.”

“[They] warn the offending player's captain that any further such offence by any member of his/her team shall result in the award of 5 Penalty runs to the opposing team,” the rule added.

As far as the match is concerned, India were 215/2 at tea break during their first innings on Day 1, with skipper Shubman Gill (58 off 74) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (100 off 155) at the crease. Meanwhile, England captain Ben Stokes and Brydon Carse have bagged one wicket each.

Earlier in the first session, Opener KL Rahul scored 42 runs off 78 balls, sharing a 91-run opening stand with Jaiswal. However, Sai Sudharsan failed to make the most of his debut, departing for a duck, caught behind by wicketkeeper Smith down the leg side.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

