Why India were penalized 5 runs on Day 2 of the Rajkot Test against England

Team India was penalized five runs on the second morning of the third Test against England in Rajkot. The penalty was due to the side not abiding by the 'Unfair Play Law' of the MCC rules and regulations.

The incident transpired in the 102nd over of the Indian innings with debutant Dhruv Jurel and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin at the crease. The latter played a full delivery from Rehan Ahmed to the cover region and set off for a single.

However, Jurel sent him back, and Ashwin ended up running in the middle of the pitch. The umpire, Joel Wilson, had a word with the veteran cricketer before signaling five penalty runs.

Team India had already been warned on Day 1, with Ravindra Jadeja being the culprit, and the second instance resulted in a penalty of five runs for the opposing team.

Law No. 41.14 of the MCC playing regulations states:

"It is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch. If the striker enters the protected area in playing or playing at the ball, he/she must move from it immediately thereafter. A batter will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers that his/her presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause."

"If either batter causes deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch, other than as in 41.15, at the first instance the umpire seeing the contravention shall, when the ball is dead, inform the other umpire of the occurrence. The bowler's end umpire shall then warn both batters that the practice is unfair and indicate that this is a first and final warning. This warning shall apply throughout the innings."

"If there is any further instance of deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch by any batter in that innings, the umpire seeing the contravention shall, when the ball is dead, inform the other umpire of the occurrence. The bowler's end umpire shall disallow all runs to the batting side, return any not out batter to his/her original end signal No ball or Wide to the scorers if applicable. award 5 Penalty runs to the fielding side."

Thus, it was confirmed by the on-air commentators that England would start their first innings at 5/0.

Team India rebuild after early setbacks on Day 2

As far as the Test match is concerned, Team India continued to build on their first innings after early setbacks on Day 2.

Led by the brilliance of Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Sarfaraz Khan, they finished Day 1 at a solid 326/5 after reeling at 33/3 at one stage. However, James Anderson removed the Night Watchman Kuldeep Yadav in the fourth over of the second day.

Joe Root then scalped the massive wicket of Ravindra Jadeja on 112 to leave India at 331/7.

Yet, debutant Dhruv Jurel and the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin have settled things with an unbeaten partnership of 38. The hosts are currently moving towards the 400-run mark at 373/7 in 108 overs.

