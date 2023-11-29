Why Ishan Kishan’s stumping attempt off Axar Patel’s bowling in IND vs AUS 3rd T20I ended up being called a no-ball

There was an interesting incident in the third T20I between India and Australia played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

In the 19th over of Australia’s innings, the umpires reviewed a stumping attempt off Axar Patel. The delivery was initially declared wide, but on review, it was changed to a no-ball.

Left-arm spinner Axar had bowled one wide outside off to Australian captain Matthew Wade. Wade missed the ball and lost his balance slightly, after which wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan collected it and removed the bails.

However, after watching replays, the third umpire concluded that Kishan had collected the ball in front of the stumps, which is not allowed as per law. The delivery was thus declared a no-ball.

As per MCC’s Law 27.3.1:

“The wicketkeeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler touches the bat or person of the striker or passes the wicket at the striker’s end, or the striker attempts a run.”

Law 27.3.2 says:

“In the event of the wicket-keeper contravening this Law, the striker’s end umpire shall call and signal No ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball.”

Wade hammered the free hit over long-on for a maximum. To exacerbate matters, Kishan failed to collect the last ball of the over cleanly and conceded four byes. Twenty-two runs came off the 19th over bowled by Axar as Australia went on to win by five wickets.

Glenn Maxwell stars with blazing hundred as Australia stay alive in series

In-form batter Glenn Maxwell clobbered 104* of 48 as Australia chased down a target of 223 off the last ball to stay alive in the five-match T20I series.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, India put up 222-3 in their 20 overs as Ruturaj Gaikwad hammered an unbeaten 123 off 57, a knock featuring 13 fours and seven sixes. Maxwell, though, responded with eight fours and as many sixes as Australia chased down the lofty total in a last-ball finish.

With 16 needed off four, Maxwell clubbed Prasidh Krishna for a six and three fours to take Australia over the line. The fourth T20I of the series will be played in Raipur on Friday.