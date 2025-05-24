Why have Jasprit Bumrah & KL Rahul been ignored for vice-captaincy role in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests?

The BCCI selection committee announced India’s Test squad for the forthcoming tour of England via a press conference on Saturday, May 24. With Shubman Gill named the new red-ball captain and Rishabh Pant his deputy, chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained why Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul weren’t considered for the vice-captaincy role.

Ad

Some reports claimed Bumrah wouldn’t play all five Tests against England before the squad was announced. Agarkar noted that the selectors’ prime focus was on having Bumrah fit for all formats and not overburden him with work and responsibilities.

The former India cricketer, hence, said Bumrah wasn’t handed the vice-captaincy role because they wanted to manage his workload. He also stated that KL Rahul wasn’t considered for any leadership role, and the committee wishes to see him play purely as a batter and have a great series.

Ad

Trending

Dubbing Bumrah as an “important” player for the team, Agarkar said that they discussed the same with the pacer, who was in line with their decision. Speaking during the conference, the 47-year-old said (via Firstpost):

“More important to us as a player. Once you’re managing people, there’s a lot that takes out of you. We’ve had a chat with him, he’s okay with it. He knows where his body’s at. KL not really, he’s captained a while back, he’s a quality player and hope he has a big series. With Booms, it was more about his workload management.”

Ad

While KL Rahul is likely to play all five games against England, Bumrah will miss one or two, depending on his fitness and workload.

Jasprit Bumrah set to play IPL 2025 playoffs

Mumbai Indians (MI) have found themselves a spot in the top four of the IPL 2025 points table and will now gear up for the knockout stage of the tournament. Jasprit Bumrah has played a key role in the team’s success this season and will aim to keep up with his form in the playoffs.

Bumrah and MI are on their hunt for a record sixth IPL title, having clinched the coveted silverware in the 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 editions of the tournament. The Mumbai-based outfit currently have the joint-most IPL titles, five, alongside their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Iyer Vaishnavi is a cricket writer and editor at Sportskeeda with around 3 years of professional experience, having previously worked at CricTracker. Along with being a former state-level skater, winning 20+ medals in eight years, she has also played Volleyball at district level and cricket at college level.



Vaishnavi loves cricket for the camaraderie and spirit it fosters between players and likens their patriotism to the armed forces. She is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and a strong advocate of women’s cricket. She supports RCB-W and MI-W in the WPL and CSK in the IPL.



Her role model is ex- Indian captain MS Dhoni and is a big fan of Virat Kohli’s on-field demeanor. She's also a fan of Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She has had the privilege of interviewing Indian cricketers likes Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal and former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan.



Vaishnavi was also one of five female journalists (under 25 years) selected by the ICC to cover the SA vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup match. She attended the press conferences and interacted with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo.



Vaishnavi only sources information from reputed publications for her articles, and always strives to be the first to market with her news pieces. In her free time, she loves listening to music, watching FRIENDS on repeat, and exploring new restaurants. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news