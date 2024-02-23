Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today's 4th India vs England Test?

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah won't feature in India's playing 11 for the fourth Test against England in Ranchi, starting on Friday, as he takes some much-needed rest sanctioned by the team management and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

After three Tests, Bumrah is the highest wicket-taker in the series with 17 scalps at a stunning average of 13.65. He has looked close to his peak throughout the series but the BCCI doesn't want to risk any injuries by pushing his workload.

"The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and amount of cricket he has played in recent times," the BCCI said in a statement announcing his release from the squad.

On Thursday, batting coach Vikram Rathour said the pacer was "absolutely fine" but it wasn't "advisable" to make him play all five Tests.

“We would have loved to have Bumrah play all the games. Unfortunately, that is not advisable. The kind of workload he has had over the last three matches is immense. He has bowled really well and with a lot of heart. And with the kind of schedule we have, it made sense to give him a break. He is absolutely fine, physically,” Rathour said.

Bumrah has hit peak form in the last six months after a long injury lay-off, involving medical processes, rehabs, relapses, and hundreds of training sessions. He's now expected to return for the final Test in Dharamshala, which will begin on March 7.

Who has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in India's 11?

India released their third seamer for the first two Tests, Mukesh Kumar, ahead of the third Test in Rajkot. Although he was brought back for the fourth Test, India chose to pick Bengal pacer Akash Deep ahead of him.

Akash Deep can swing the new ball and bowl tight overs and has a stunning first-class record behind him - 104 wickets from 30 matches at 23.58.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App