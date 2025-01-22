Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today's IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series?

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be out of action for India's upcoming five-match T20I series against England which begins on Wednesday, January 22. The Test vice-captain suffered a back injury while playing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

In the five Tests Down Under, Jasprit Bumrah picked up 32 wickets which won him the honour of Player of the Series. Additionally, he captained India in the Perth Test, which the tourists won by 295 runs. In the fifth Test in Sydney, Bumrah went off the park on Day 2 and couldn't complete his spell due to the back issues.

Ahead of the white-ball tour versus England, Bumrah has been rested by the selectors. However, he has been picked for the 2025 Champions Trophy. During the press conference held for the squad selection, Ajit Agarkar, chairman of selectors, provided the following update:

Trending

"We have been waiting to hear back from the physios. From what we know so far, he was asked to offload bowling for five weeks, so we are probably looking at mid-February. We’ll find out in time. I don’t want to give any wrong updates and I am sure the BCCI will put something out soon. We have just been told a timeframe. We are very hopeful."

Harshit Rana to cover for Jasprit Bumrah in the IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi pacer Harshit Rana has been drafted into the ODI squad as an injury cover for Jasprit Bumrah. The Mumbai Indians star seamer could be back in action during the 2025 Champions Trophy. Otherwise, a replacement for the same shall be announced soon.

India take on England across five T20Is and three ODIs starting today, January 22. The T20I series ends on February 2 with the 50-over series spanning six days, beginning on February 6 in Nagpur and culminating on February 12 at the Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news