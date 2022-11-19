Why is Jos Buttler not playing today's 2nd ODI between Australia and England? 

England's white-ball skipper Jos Buttler is not a part of the playing XI for the second ODI against Australia on Saturday, November 19.

The wicketkeeper-batter has been rested by management as he has been a part of every match England have played since the culmination of the T20I tour of Pakistan in September-October. He recently led the nation to glory at the T20 World Cup 2022 held in Australia and played the series opener against the Men in Yellow a few days later.

Buttler scored 29 runs in the first ODI while leading the side and kept wickets as well. While he is not part of England's upcoming Test series against Pakistan, the management chose not to take a risk with their premier white-ball batter. Sam Billings is slated to keep wickets in his absence.

England Cricket



We lose the toss and will bowl first



Moeen Ali captains as we make four changes! We lose the toss and will bowl first

England named a playing XI for the first ODI in Adelaide, devoid of some of their senior players like Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, and Chris Woakes.

Following their six-wicket defeat in Pat Cummins' first ODI in charge as captain of Australia, England made plenty of changes with most of the senior players returning to the playing XI.

Who is leading England in Jos Buttler's absence?

With Buttler being rested, the leadership responsibilities have been handed over to all-rounder Ali. This marks the first time that he will be leading England in an ODI contest, having captained the side in T20Is before.

He led the team to a 4-3 T20I series win over Pakistan prior to the T20 World Cup 2022 as Buttler was recovering from an injury.

Ali lost the toss to Josh Hazlewood, who leads Australia for the first time with Cummins being rested as well. Australia opted to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in a bid to seal the series with one game remaining.

The all-rounder has already made his mark as skipper with his ploy to dismiss David Warner. He introduced himself into the attack in the sixth over itself with two left-handed batters at the crease. He struck gold immediately as he claimed a wicket off the second ball of his spell.

Australia were placed at 91-2 after 18 overs at the time of writing. Middle-order stalwarts Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are rebuilding the innings following the departure of the opening batters.

Will Moeen Ali lead England to victory in his maiden venture as England's ODI skipper? Let us know what you think.

