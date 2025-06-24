"Why has he been kept when everyone has left?" - Aakash Chopra on discussions about KL Rahul before century in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded KL Rahul for silencing his critics with a century in the second innings of the first Test against England. He pointed out that people were questioning why the opener was retained when other senior players had bid goodbye to Test cricket.

Rahul scored 137 runs off 247 deliveries as India posted 364 in their second innings on Day 4 (Monday, June 23) in Leeds. England ended the day at 21 for no loss in pursuit of a 371-run target.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that Rahul's place in the team was being questioned ahead of the series.

"There were a lot of discussions about this player as well, that why has he been kept when everyone has left, as he doesn't score that many runs. It's not too far back in history when people were waiting for him to go," he said (2:10).

Chopra added that the 33-year-old wasn't given his due credit and was instead trolled mercilessly.

"There is no doubt that he is the most trolled guy, that he plays so slow, never scores runs that benefit the team, plays for himself, flatters to deceive in Test cricket, and many others are better than him, without actually thinking whether the guy gets his due," he observed.

Aakash Chopra noted that he was also abused for supporting KL Rahul. He highlighted that the Karnataka batter has always done his job quietly, whether he was asked to open, bat down the order, or keep wickets.

"The world kept trolling, but the team never thought that something needed to be done with this player" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul

KL Rahul struck 18 fours during his 137-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Indian team wasn't swayed by what the critics were saying about KL Rahul.

"Good things happen to good people. When you have good feelings in your heart, the team sees it. The team sees what the guy is doing for them and whether he is fulfilling the role given to him. The world kept trolling, but the team never thought that something needed to be done with this player," he said (3:00).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the team realized Rahul had been treated slightly unfairly and supported him throughout

"In fact, they thought that they had been a little unfair to him, as KL Rahul's life story has been that no one thought what was right for him. Everyone thought what was right for the others, and then he was given the leftovers, as he would manage. The Indian team has supported him constantly," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra urged KL Rahul to make the series his own. He pointed out that the opener would no longer be under pressure over his place and should score 400 to 500 runs in the five-match series.

