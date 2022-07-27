Why is men's cricket not there in Commonwealth Games 2022?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), also being referred to as Birmingham 2022, is set to take place in Birmingham, United Kingdom from July 28 to August 8, 2022. Athletes will compete in various disciplines, from aquatics to cycling and wrestling, amongst others.

Cricket will also feature in this year’s Commonwealth Games. The sport will be played in the T20 format by women’s teams. Eight countries are taking part in this year’s cricket event. The matches will be played in a round-robin format followed by the playoffs.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, have been placed in Group A alongside Australia, Pakistan and Barbados. Hosts England, South Africa and Sri Lanka are in Group B.

India will face Australia in the first match of the league stage on July 29 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, which will be the venue for all the matches. The much-awaited India-Pakistan clash will take place on July 31, while India will face Barbados on August 3.

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen #Birmingham2022 A warm send off for #TeamIndia as they left for Birmingham this morning from Bengaluru. A warm send off for #TeamIndia as they left for Birmingham this morning from Bengaluru. 👋👋💪 #Birmingham2022 https://t.co/Z6tcR3jcDf

Men’s cricket is not part of the ongoing edition. The event wasn’t popular when it was held as part of the Commonwealth Games many years back.

When did cricket in Commonwealth Games start?

The game of cricket was introduced during the 1998 edition of the Commonwealth Games that took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as a 50-over tournament. This is the only edition till date that has featured men’s cricket.

Sixteen teams took part in the event and were divided into four groups. Group A featured Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Jamaica and Malaysia while Group B comprised Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, India and Canada.

Group C comprised South Africa, Barbados, Northern Ireland and Bangladesh whereas Group D included New Zealand, Pakistan, Kenya and Scotland. The top team from each group qualified for the semi-finals.

India's record in cricket at Commonwealth Games

India were led by Ajay Jadeja at the 1998 Commonwealth Games. Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble and future star Harbhajan Singh were among the most prominent names who turned out for India during the competition.

India finished third in their group, behind Australia, Antigua and Barbuda. They played three games - winning one and losing one, while one match did not produce a result. India’s first match against Antigua and Barbuda ended in no result. They proceeded to hammer Canada by 112 runs but went down against Australia by 146 runs.

Commonwealth Games cricket winners list

New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka and South Africa made it to the CWG 1998 semi-finals. The Aussies thumped the Kiwis by nine wickets to reach the final, while the Proteas registered a close one-wicket win over the Lankans.

South Africa defeated Australia by four wickets in the final to claim gold. The Proteas elected to field after winning the toss. Skipper Shaun Pollock claimed four wickets as South Africa restricted Australia to 183. Aussie captain Steve Waugh was stranded on 90*.

South Africa chased down the target in 46 overs with significant contributions from Mike Rindel (67) and Jacques Kallis (44). While Australia had to settle for silver, New Zealand took the bronze, defeating Sri Lanka by 51 runs in the third place playoff clash.

CWG 1998 medal winners in cricket

South Africa - Gold

Australia - Silver

New Zealand - Bronze

LIVE POLL Q. Can Indian women's cricket team win gold in Commonwealth Games 2022? Yes No 11 votes so far