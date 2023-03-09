Why Mohammed Siraj is not playing today

Team India have made one change to their playing XI for the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, with Mohammed Siraj being replaced by Mohammed Shami.

India are taking on Australia in the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The visitors won the toss and Steve Smith-led Australia are batting first in the match.

Speaking after losing the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that the hosts have made one change to their playing XI. He stated that Siraj has been rested for the match and Shami is back in the playing XI in his place.

Shami was highly impressive in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. He claimed seven wickets at an average of 15.29. After India clinched a 2-0 lead in the four-match series, the team management decided to give the seasoned pacer a break for the third Test in Indore and picked Umesh Yadav in his place.

BCCI @BCCI A look at



#INDvAUS A look at #TeamIndia 's Playing XI for the fourth Test 🚨 A look at #TeamIndia's Playing XI for the fourth Test 🔽#INDvAUS https://t.co/M22giXR2vP

Speaking of Siraj, he did not have much to do in the third Test. He bowled only six overs in the first innings, registering figures of 0/13. The pacer was also criticized for throwing his wicket away with the bat in hand. He was run out in the first innings for a duck.

In the second essay, he went for a horrible slog against Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon and was bowled without scoring. In both innings, all-rounder Axar Patel was stranded at the other end.

Siraj featured in the first two Tests as well, but managed to claim only one wicket. He dismissed Aussie opener Usman Khawaja lbw for one in the first innings of the opening Test in Nagpur.

India vs Australia 4th Test playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon

Umesh Yadav retains place ahead of Mohammed Siraj

Siraj’s exclusion was the only change in the Indian playing XI for the Test Ahmedabad against Australia. While Yadav came in as a replacement for Shami in the previous Test, he retained his place following an impressive bowling performance.

BCCI @BCCI



The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji and the Honourable Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Anthony Albanese meet



@narendramodi | @PMOIndia | #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS A special welcome & special handshakes!The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji and the Honourable Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Anthony Albanese meet #TeamIndia & Australia respectively. A special welcome & special handshakes! 👏The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji and the Honourable Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Anthony Albanese meet #TeamIndia & Australia respectively. @narendramodi | @PMOIndia | #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS https://t.co/kFZsEO1H12

The right-arm pacer claimed 3/12 in five overs in the first innings of the Indore Test to bring India back into the contest after they were bowled out for 109.

Yadav’s effort was in vain, though, as the Indian batters faltered in the second innings as well, allowing Australia to register a nine-wicket triumph.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes