Why is MS Dhoni trending after Harmanpreet Kaur’s run-out in T20 World Cup semi-final?

Harmanpreet Kaur was on the verge of guiding India Women to another Women's T20 World Cup Final when she got run-out in an unfortunate manner and returned to the pavilion. The run-out reminded fans about MS Dhoni's run-out from the 2019 Cricket World Cup semifinal.

India Women took on Australia Women in the first semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 earlier today. Chasing 173 for a win, India Women crossed the 130-run mark in the 15th over with six wickets in hand. A well-set Harmanpreet Kaur was in the middle with the in-form Richa Ghosh.

It looked like India Women would pull off a successful run-chase. However, on the fourth ball of the 15th over, Kaur swept a full delivery from Georgia Wareham towards the deep mid-wicket region. She took a single and came back for the second.

Kaur almost completed the second run when her bat plugged in the turf while she attempted to drag it inside the crease. Luck favored Australia Women as Alyssa Healy dismantled the stumps at the striker's end just in time to dismiss Harmanpreet.

Indian fans recalled MS Dhoni's run-out from 2019 World Cup after Harmanpreet Kaur's dismissal

There were many similarities between MS Dhoni's run-out from the 2019 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand and Harmanpreet Kaur's dismissal from today's Women's T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia Women.

Both run-outs happened at a crucial point in the run-chase of a semifinal match. The shot was hit towards the leg side. Both Dhoni and Kaur's jersey numbers are seven as well. Unfortunately, India failed to win both games.

Australia Women have become the first team to qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final. The other finalists will be decided tomorrow when England Women take on South Africa Women in the second semifinal.

