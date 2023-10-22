Why was play stopped during IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup match?

Team India's 2023 World Cup encounter against New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday saw an unforeseen stoppage due to fog.

The interruption came during the 16th over of India's run chase. With the low-hanging clouds having an effect on visibility, the officials decided to halt the game and the players went off the field.

Much to the delight of fans, play resumed after a brief interruption. The Men in Blue need to chase down a 274-run target to continue their unbeaten streak in the ongoing World Cup.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma provided his team with a wonderful start with the bat in 2023 World Cup clash vs NZ

The onus was on Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to counter New Zealand pacers Trent Boult and Matt Henry early on in the run chase. The two did an impressive job, forming a crucial 71-run partnership.

Sharma played Boult with great aplomb, putting the Black Caps under pressure by accumulating some quick runs. The seasoned campaigner scored 46 runs off 40 deliveries before falling to Lockie Ferguson in the 12th over.

Gill, on the other hand, mustered 26 runs from 31 deliveries. He perished while attempting to play the upper cut off Ferguson's bowling.

Meanwhile, India won the toss earlier and elected to field first in the match. For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra shone with the bat, scoring 130 and 75, respectively.

New Zealand looked set for a big score when the two were at the crease. However, the Indian bowlers bounced back towards the back end of the innings. They claimed the last six wickets while conceding just 68 runs to bowl out the opposition for 273.

Mohammed Shami, playing his first match of the 2023 World Cup, picked up a brilliant five-wicket haul. Kuldeep Yadav claimed two wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj claimed one scalp each.