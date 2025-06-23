“Why have you played him?” - Former India wicketkeeper’s brutal criticism of Shubman Gill during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik questioned skipper Shubman Gill's under-utilization of pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur in the ongoing first Test against England at Leeds. Despite bowling more than 100 overs in England's first innings, Gill used Thakur for only six overs.

The pacer was unfortunately underwhelming in his six overs of bowling, conceding 38 runs without picking up a wicket. Thakur was supposedly in a battle with the other pace-bowling all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy, for a spot in the XI. However, India picked the better bowler over the batter with the Thakur selection.

Reflecting on Shubman Gill's usage of Thakur in the first innings, Karthik told Cricbuzz after Day 3:

"The Shardul Thakur decision that Team India's management needs to look at - If they are not going to trust his bowling, why are they playing him? That is definitely an issue. If you are not going to trust a bowler, why have you played him? I understand when you play four fast bowlers, you are not going to give equal opportunity for Shardul."

He added:

"When he did bowl, he did not bowl very nicely, but to give six overs when you have bowled so much is not a great picture. I feel bad for Shardul but I can understand what a Shubman is thinking. He is able to create more pressure on England when the other bowlers are bowling."

Thakur has Test experience in English conditions, having played three out of the five matches in India's 2021/22 tour and the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval.

"Told Shardul to please wait" - Dinesh Karthik on Shubman Gill's move before Tea on Day 3

Dinesh Karthik pointed to a specific incident from Day 3 of the opening India-England Test to highlight skipper Shubman Gill's lack of trust in Shardul Thakur. The former gloveman recalled Thakur getting ready to bowl the final over before Tea, only for the Indian captain to change his mind and hand the ball to ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

"There was a very interesting incident, last over before tea, Shubman Gill brought Shardul Thakur to bowl. He removed his sweater and was about to bowl, but Gill saw Bumrah was okay to bowl. He (Gill) then told Shardul to please wait, I'll give it to Bumrah," said Karthik (via the aforementioned source).

He added:

"And as Bumrah does, came in, bowled the one over and got the wicket of Chris Woakes. So, you can't fault Gill because he looks at Bumrah as that generational fast bowler and his go-to man. When I need anything, it is Bumrah first and everybody else later."

Despite Thakur's ineffective stint with the ball, India restricted England to 465 and captured a six-run first-innings lead in the ongoing Leeds Test.

