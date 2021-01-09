Why is Rishabh Pant not keeping?

In another massive setback to the Indian cricket team, Rishabh Pant has been taken for scans after being hit on the left elbow while batting. The incident occurred in the 85th over of the Indian cricket team’s first innings, when Rishabh Pant was facing up to Josh Hazlewood.

At that point, Rishabh Pant was attended to by the physio and after a few minutes of treatment, the wicket-keeper decided to carry on. However, post the injury, he never quite looked comfortable, with him being dismissed a couple of overs later.

Wriddhiman Saha is keeping wickets instead of Rishabh Pant in the 2nd innings

Owing to a change in the ICC’s regulations for substitutes, the Indian cricket team have been able to call upon Wriddhiman Saha as a substitute wicket-keeper, although it must be noted that the latter won’t be able to bat, even if Rishabh Pant is diagnosed with a serious arm injury.

Having said that though, Rishabh Pant, if he is deemed fit enough, will still be able to bat at his normal position, considering his injury would fall under the ‘external injury’ category.

The Indian cricket team began Day 3 decently and Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant stitched together a solid 53-run partnership. However, once the pair departed in quick succession, the rest of the batsmen fell like a pack of cards, with the tourists eventually conceding a 94-run lead.

Thus, it seems that the Indian cricket team’s problems are showing no signs of abating and Rishabh Pant’s injury could only add to those troubles.