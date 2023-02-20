Why Rohit Sharma will not play in the 1st ODI against Australia?

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma will lead the side against Australia in the upcoming three-match ODI series in March. However, the Mumbai-born player will not be available for the series opener due to family commitments.

The Men in Blue have been in imperious form in the 50-over format since the turn of the year. They executed ruthless 3-0 clean sweeps over Sri Lanka and New Zealand in January and the upcoming ODIs against Australia will also serve as ideal preparation on home soil, keeping the 2023 50-over World Cup in mind.

The skipper last missed an ODI during the series finale against Bangladesh in December 2022. He sustained an injury to his finger, which ruled him out of the subsequent two-match Test series as well.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #indvsaus #india *Hardik Pandya will lead India in the first ODI as Rohit Sharma will miss the opener against Australia due to family commitments 🏏 *Hardik Pandya will lead India in the first ODI as Rohit Sharma will miss the opener against Australia due to family commitments 🏏#CricketTwitter #indvsaus #india https://t.co/KvoevGGEBH

He has been in good touch lately, which began with his heroic performance in the second ODI against Bangladesh. Coming out to bat at No. 9, he scored a fifty with a thumb injury to keep India in the hunt. While his innings went in vain, it set things up well for the ensuing home season, where he scored heavily.

Rohit has scored 328 runs in six ODIs in 2023 at an average of 54.67. The intent has also been on show as well, with his strike rate for the year being an impressive 105.81.

He has forged an excellent pairing with Shubman Gill at the top of the order and donned the role of aggressor, especially in the powerplay.

Who will captain Team India in the absence of Rohit Sharma?

With KL Rahul not being the vice-captain of the team, the leadership responsibility comes down to Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder has led the T20 side in Rohit Sharma's absence, including the home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand in January.

This would mark the first opportunity for Hardik to lead Team India in the 50-over format. As far as Rohit's spot in the batting order is concerned, Ishan Kishan is likely to slot in at the top of the order alongside Gill.

The three-match ODI series against Australia is scheduled to begin on March 17 and will be hosted by Mumbai, Vishakapatnam, and Chennai.

Who will win the ODI series between India and Australia? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: Why KL Rahul has been removed as Team India vice-captain

Poll : 0 votes