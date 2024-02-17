“Why should you run so much?” - Ravichandran Ashwin’s father spills the beans on who suggested cricketer to take up spin bowling

Senior Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s father Ravichandran credited his wife Chitra for suggesting that their son should switch from pace bowling to spin.

Ashwin, on Friday, February 16, became the second Indian bowler and ninth overall to claim 500 wickets in Test cricket. He reached the landmark by dismissing England opener Zak Crawley for 15 on Day 2 of the Rajkot Test.

While Ashwin is regarded as one of the finest spinners of all time, he started his cricket career as a medium pacer. In an interview with the Indian Express, the Tamil Nadu cricketer’s father opened up about how Ashwin switched from pace to spin bowling.

'The biggest turning point in Ashwin's career was when he switched to bowling off-spin. And I must thank my wife Chitra for that decision. Those days Ashwin had wheezing and he also had an issue with his knee,” he said.

“So to do all the running (as a medium pacer) was proving to be a challenge. It was Chitra who said, ‘Why should you run so much? Just take a few steps and bowl spin’,” Ravichandran recalled.

Meanwhile, Ashwin pulled out of the Rajkot Test with immediate effect on Friday night. The BCCI released a statement and said that he withdrew due to a family medical emergency. Later, the cricket board’s Vice President Rajeev Shukla took to his X handle and posted:

“Wishing speedy recovery of mother of @ashwinravi99. He has to rush and leave Rajkot test to Chennai to be with his mother. @BCCI.”

Earlier, speaking after the end of the second day’s play in Rajkot, Ashwin had dedicated his feat of reaching 500 Test victims to his father.

Sharing his emotions about his son’s achievement, Ravichandran told the Indian Express:

“The 500 wicket milestone is an unforgettable moment for me. I've been dreaming about for a long time and this wicket will keep playing in my mind until my last breath. My memory jogs back to the days when I took him on my scooter to school and for coaching. For a father to have a wish or a dream is one thing. But for the son to buy into it and make sacrifices is different. Ashwin made us live a dream.”

If Ashwin returns to play the last two matches against England, the fifth Test in Dharamsala will be his 100th game in the red-ball format for India.

Kuldeep steps up in Ashwin’s absence on Day 3 in Rajkot

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Jonny Bairstow (0) and Ben Duckett (153) in the first session on Day 3 of the Rajkot Test.

After Jasprit Bumrah had Joe Root (18) caught in the slip cordon, Kuldeep trapped Bairstow lbw, while Duckett chipped a catch to cover.

England were 284/5 after 58 overs in their first innings in response to India’s 445.

