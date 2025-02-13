"Why won't you do that?" - Gautam Gambhir drops massive statement on left-right combination after IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir remained firm on the side's flexibility with their batting order to maintain a right-left combination in the middle overs after the ODI series win over England. Despite India dominating England in all three ODIs, several experts and fans questioned the move to promote Axar Patel ahead of KL Rahul in the opening two matches.

While Axar scored 52 and 41 in the first two ODIs, many believed Rahul was unfairly demoted in the batting order. However, Rahul batted at his usual No. 5 in the series finale, scoring a 29-ball 40.

At the press conference following India's 3-0 series win over England, Gambhir said (via Cricbuzz):

"That's the way cricket is meant to be played. I know a lot of people talk about it, but that's the way we've got to play the game and that's the way cricket should be played. It's not about the batting order. It's about who can create what impact. And it's about... if you have the option of putting a quality left-hander in the middle, why won't you do that? Why would you want to have the top five as right-handers?"

He added:

"We don't look at averages and stats and all that stuff. We look at who can deliver more at that number. And Axar has done fabulously well. Both the games (against England) he got the opportunity, he delivered for us. I know there will always be people talking about it. But I think that's the way we want to go in the future as well."

India had also toyed with the idea of middle-order flexibility during the ODI series in Sri Lanka last year. However, the move backfired as they suffered a 0-2 defeat in the three-match series.

"KL is the number one wicketkeeper" - Gautam Gambhir

Rahul had several hits and misses behind the stumps in the England ODIs [Credit: Getty]

Gautam Gambhir maintained that KL Rahul was India's first-choice wicketkeeper ahead of Rishabh Pant in ODIs, as they prepare for the all-important Champions Trophy 2025. Despite scoring no half-centuries in his last six ODIs, the 32-year-old played ahead of Pant in all three matches against England.

"See, ultimately, it's very difficult to talk about individuals. But all I can say is that if he [Rishabh Pant] is part of the squad, if the time comes, he might get an opportunity. But at the moment, obviously, KL is the number one wicket-keeper and he's delivered for us," Gambhir said in the same press conference.

He added:

"And see, when you've got two wicket-keepers in the squad, you can't play both, with the kind of quality we've got. Hopefully, whenever he gets an opportunity, he should be ready for it. That's all I can say. At the moment, yes, KL is the one who's going to start."

India will next be in action when they take on Bangladesh in their 2025 Champions Trophy opener in Dubai on February 20.

