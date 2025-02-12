Why is Varun Chakravarthy not playing today’s IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI?

By Gokul Nair
Modified Feb 12, 2025 13:34 IST
India v England - 2nd T20I - Source: Getty
Varun Chakravarthy has been sidelined due to a calf injury (Image credit: Getty)

Team India mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is not a part of the playing XI for the third ODI against England on Wednesday, February 12, due to an apparent calf niggle. He had made his ODI debut during the second ODI in Cuttack, returning figures of 1-54, including the wicket of Phil Salt in just his second over.

The spinner's recent exploits, which included a stunning T20I series against England, where he picked up 14 wickets in five matches, led to his inclusion in Team India's final squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. He was not a part of the provisional squad, but replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal at the last minute to continue his rise in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma confirmed during the toss that Chakravarthy did not 'pull up well' after the second ODI, leading to his omission from the playing XI.

also-read-trending Trending
"These guys are new to the game and we want to keep the pressure away from them. We have made some changes. Jadeja and Shami have been rested. Varun did not pull up well unfortunately, he has got a sore calf. Kuldeep, Washi and Arshdeep come in," Sharma said during the toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England won the toss for the third time in a row this series. As opposed to the previous two matches, they have decided to bowl first. The visitors are playing for pride after conceding the series 0-2 with a game to spare.

Team India have a new-look spin combination in the absence of Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja

Chakravarthy replaced Kuldeep Yadav in the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9, and the pair have now swapped places for the final match of the series. On the other hand, all-rounder Washington Sundar comes in as a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, who troubled the English batters in the middle overs.

It remains to see how Kuldeep Yadav holds up after returning from a lengthy injury layoff. He was off-color in the first ODI in Nagpur, and his outing in the third ODI could determine Chakravarthy's role in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Nihal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी