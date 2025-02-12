Team India mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy is not a part of the playing XI for the third ODI against England on Wednesday, February 12, due to an apparent calf niggle. He had made his ODI debut during the second ODI in Cuttack, returning figures of 1-54, including the wicket of Phil Salt in just his second over.

The spinner's recent exploits, which included a stunning T20I series against England, where he picked up 14 wickets in five matches, led to his inclusion in Team India's final squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. He was not a part of the provisional squad, but replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal at the last minute to continue his rise in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma confirmed during the toss that Chakravarthy did not 'pull up well' after the second ODI, leading to his omission from the playing XI.

"These guys are new to the game and we want to keep the pressure away from them. We have made some changes. Jadeja and Shami have been rested. Varun did not pull up well unfortunately, he has got a sore calf. Kuldeep, Washi and Arshdeep come in," Sharma said during the toss at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England won the toss for the third time in a row this series. As opposed to the previous two matches, they have decided to bowl first. The visitors are playing for pride after conceding the series 0-2 with a game to spare.

Team India have a new-look spin combination in the absence of Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja

Chakravarthy replaced Kuldeep Yadav in the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9, and the pair have now swapped places for the final match of the series. On the other hand, all-rounder Washington Sundar comes in as a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, who troubled the English batters in the middle overs.

It remains to see how Kuldeep Yadav holds up after returning from a lengthy injury layoff. He was off-color in the first ODI in Nagpur, and his outing in the third ODI could determine Chakravarthy's role in the Champions Trophy 2025.

