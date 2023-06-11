"Why didn't you zoom in at the moment where you should have zoomed?" Harbhajan Singh questions third umpire's decision over Shubman Gill wicket

Former Indian spin bowler Harbhajan Singh refuted Indian opener Shubman Gill's dismissal in the second innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval on Saturday, June 10.

Gill edged Scott Boland at the stroke of tea on Day 4. Cameron Green, who was stationed in the slip region, lunged to his left to grab a one-handed screamer. There wasn't any conclusive evidence, with the replays providing blurred clips. Richard Kettleborough, the third umpire, said "fingers underneath the ball" before adjudicating Shubman Gill out on the big screen.

Many fans and pundits were baffled by the third umpire's decision. Some even pointed out that the ball had brushed the ground for a moment. Dissecting the contentious catch by Cameron Green to end Shubman Gill's stay in the WTC final, Harbhajan Singh told Star Sports:

"According to me, it's not out. Why didn't you zoom in at the moment where you should have zoomed? It's beyond my understanding. You have the technology, camera and every single small thing that makes the decision-making easy for you. But here the decision is only wrong."

Harbhajan further said:

"His (Cameron Green's) two fingers weren't placed on the ball that means the ball had touched down. When you weren't sure whether the fingers touched the ball then it should have been given not out."

The former Indian cricketer also demonstrated how Green claimed the catch with just two fingers under the ball.

Watch the video here:

India finish 164/3 at stumps on Day 4

Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara built a decent 51-run partnership to tick the scoreboard following Shubman Gill's dismissal. However, the duo departed in quick succession to leave their side tottering at 93/3 in a mammoth 444-run chase.

Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) ensured that they didn't further lose any wicket by the end of the fourth day. The pair stitched together an unbroken partnership of 71 runs as India finished at 164/3.

ICC @ICC



Follow the bit.ly/WTC23-Final Stumps called with Kohli, Rahane keeping India in the hunt!Follow the #WTC23 Final Stumps called with Kohli, Rahane keeping India in the hunt! 👊Follow the #WTC23 Final 👉 bit.ly/WTC23-Final https://t.co/Z9yMlvCLYA

The fifth day will be demanding for India, as they need 280 runs more to pull off an improbable chase with seven wickets in hand.

Poll : 0 votes