"Wierdest batter ever" - Fans criticize KL Rahul's approach as he perishes for a single-digit score in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test 

Team India‘s star opener KL Rahul failed to deliver with the bat on Day 1 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, June 2. The right-handed batter departed for just two runs after facing 26 deliveries, drawing reactions from the fans on social media.

The dismissal came in the ninth over of India’s first innings. Chris Woakes bowled a back-of-a-length ball outside off that nipped back. The 33-year-old went for a defensive shot. The ball hit high on the bat and crashed into the base of the off-stump. As a result, the tourists lost their first wicket for 15 runs.

Rahul, however, scored 42 and 137, respectively, in the first Test against England in Leeds. The senior batter has failed to stay consistent in the longest format, averaging 34.71 with 3,436 runs in 103 innings, barring the ongoing match. However, he has amassed 793 runs in 20 innings at an average of 39.65, including three tons in England, excluding this game.

Fans on X slammed KL Rahul for his defensive approach in the first essay of the second Test. One user wrote:

"Too much defensive mindset, no positive intent at all."

Another user commented:

"Classy Rahul back in his old form."

A third user added:

"KL Rahul is the weirdest batter ever. -sometimes he looks like a king, dominating bowlers, greatest ever to hold a bat. ----and sometimes he bats like a coward, scared to even touch the ball. 2 off 26 balls. No intent, no courage. It's a failure of his mindset not skill.."

Here are a few more reactions:

"Cannot be a one-hundred wonder or a one-Test-match performer" - Former India batter on KL Rahul's importance in the Test series against England

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recently spoke about KL Rahul's significance in the five-match Test series against England. The cricketer-turned-commentator urged the opening batter to deliver throughout the series to give India a chance of a fightback after losing the opening Test in Leeds. He told Star Sports (via Hindustan Times):

"KL Rahul cannot be a one-hundred wonder or a one-Test-match performer."

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, the visitors were 37/1 after 13 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair at the crease.

