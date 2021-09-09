"Will Gautam Gambhir be able to sleep tonight?" - Fans troll former player after BCCI announces that MS Dhoni will mentor Team India during the T20 World Cup

The BCCI announced the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Selectors went with only three frontline fast bowlers in the main squad and chose five spinners. The playing conditions in the UAE might have influenced them in taking this decision.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also gave fans a pleasant surprise shortly after the squad's announcement. He stated that former Indian captain MS Dhoni will be a mentor for the Indian team during the mega tournament. He clarified that it is only for the World Cup.

Fans were happy with the development as MS Dhoni's astute inputs will aid Virat Kohli during the World Cup. However, a section of Indian cricket fans speculated about Gautam Gambhir's reactions to this development and flooded Twitter with hilarious content. Here are some of the best reactions:

Gautam Gambhir be like: #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/6XfBwPMcX2 — 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐊𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐦 (@AskMakrand) September 8, 2021

Gautam Gambhir to leave BJP. Unhappy with Jay Shah's decision to appoint ms Dhoni as mentor. — Sir Dinda - Ultralegend (@GoatDinda) September 8, 2021

Bas Gautam Gambhir ko commentary krte dekhna hai 🤣 — Suren (@Arrre_yaar) September 8, 2021

Gautam Gambhir is not happy with Jay shah decision to make ms dhoni mentor of Indian team @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/DHO5Tfv4pd — Anurag Singh Rathor (@Anurag_msdian7) September 8, 2021

But this decision will greatly disappoint Gautam Gambhir. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5dqYsK3mc0 — Roopam Anurag (@RoopamAnurag) September 8, 2021

Gautam gambhir after announcement of Mahender Singh Dhoni as mentor of T20 World cup Indian Team😓 pic.twitter.com/ONjgYEaAiv — सौरभ मिश्रा (@saurmisra) September 8, 2021

Gautam gambhir right now🤣🤣 seeing dhoni as the mentor pic.twitter.com/dq0kj4l7dD — Shuvam Saha (@ShuvajeetR) September 8, 2021

Gautam Gambhir to BCCI on appointment of Dhoni as mentor. pic.twitter.com/DH3SCblYsp — राहुल 🇮🇳 (@rahulpassi) September 8, 2021

MSDian Gautam gambhir pic.twitter.com/6zwMyqWVqf — noor_khan (@HumoroussAf) September 8, 2021

Le Gautam Gambhir#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/1HJe2fTXLO — Gaurav (@Gaurav59131412) September 8, 2021

Breaking : Gautam Gambhir also applied for the Mentor's post but Jay shah said tu constituency sambhaal le pehle : Sources#T20WorldCup #MSDhoni — Roshan Rai  (@ItsRoshanRai) September 8, 2021

Le gautam gambhir to BCCI : pic.twitter.com/s9bfQqEvC6 — Ayantan Biswas (@ayanaldo_7) September 8, 2021

Gautam Gambhir after realising that if india win T20 world cup, dhoni will get credit once again #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Acni7K01ym — Neeraj Pal 🇮🇳 (@Neeraj_pal18) September 8, 2021

Le Gautam Gambhir : pic.twitter.com/hRmD4NYnza — Atul  (@teawithmaggi_e) September 8, 2021

Will Gautam Gambhir be able to sleep tonight?

I think no. — Khushi🌻 (@khushhay) September 8, 2021

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gets a call-up to the T20 World Cup squad

Ravichandran Ashwin made a surprise return to the T20 side after a couple of years of hiatus from the Indian white-ball team. Yuzvendra Chahal was shockingly omitted from the side as the selectors went with Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy in leg spinner roles.

India 15-man squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.

Reserve players - Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Here is the schedule for India's games at the upcoming T20 World Cup:

October 24: India vs. Pakistan, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

October 31: India vs. New Zealand, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

November 3: India vs. Afghanistan, 7:30 PM IST, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

November 5: India vs. B1, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

November 8: India vs. A2, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Edited by Ritwik Kumar