"Will Gautam Gambhir be able to sleep tonight?" - Fans troll former player after BCCI announces that MS Dhoni will mentor Team India during the T20 World Cup

The BCCI announced the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Selectors went with only three frontline fast bowlers in the main squad and chose five spinners. The playing conditions in the UAE might have influenced them in taking this decision.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah also gave fans a pleasant surprise shortly after the squad's announcement. He stated that former Indian captain MS Dhoni will be a mentor for the Indian team during the mega tournament. He clarified that it is only for the World Cup.
Fans were happy with the development as MS Dhoni's astute inputs will aid Virat Kohli during the World Cup. However, a section of Indian cricket fans speculated about Gautam Gambhir's reactions to this development and flooded Twitter with hilarious content. Here are some of the best reactions:
Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gets a call-up to the T20 World Cup squad
Ravichandran Ashwin made a surprise return to the T20 side after a couple of years of hiatus from the Indian white-ball team. Yuzvendra Chahal was shockingly omitted from the side as the selectors went with Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy in leg spinner roles.
India 15-man squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.
Reserve players - Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.
Here is the schedule for India's games at the upcoming T20 World Cup:
October 24: India vs. Pakistan, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
October 31: India vs. New Zealand, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
November 3: India vs. Afghanistan, 7:30 PM IST, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
November 5: India vs. B1, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
Also Read
November 8: India vs. A2, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
Get the latest IPL 2021 News, check out the IPL 2021 Schedule and IPL Points Table for 2021 season