"Will India allow England to use all 4 impact subs"- Michael Vaughan makes hilarious request during IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I

Former England captain Michael Vaughan hilariously asked whether India would allow the English side to field four impact substitutes in the fifth T20I. Vaughan made the sarcastic comment on X when England kept losing wickets at regular intervals in Mumbai on Sunday.

In one of the most lopsided matches in T20I cricket history, India crushed England by 150 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Abhishek Sharma's splendid 135 guided India to 247/9 in 20 overs. Chasing 248, England got all out for just 97 runs.

In the last match, India had used Harshit Rana as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube. However, England did not take it well. Their captain Jos Buttler even took a subtle dig at the Indian team by comparing it with the 'Impact Player' rule of IPL.

Referring to Buttler's comments at the coin toss, Michael Vaughan wrote on X:

"Will India allow England to use all 4 impact subs to Bat ..(winking emoji)."

The joke from Vaughan has received more than 6,000 likes in an hour already. A majority of the fans took it lightly, and some even joked that England would still lose if they used all four impact substitutes.

Michael Vaughan opined that India did not deserve to win the 4th T20I

Shortly before the fifth T20I of the series between India and England started, a fan asked Michael Vaughan about his final scoreline prediction. The score was 3-1 in India's favor, heading into the fifth T20I. However, Vaughan opined that it was 2-2 because of the way India used the concussion substitute in Pune.

"2-2 .. the last game doesn’t count .. India played with 12 players," Vaughan replied.

Vaughan's comment angered the fans on X. Some even asked him if the England team would return the 2019 World Cup trophy because of the tied result against New Zealand in the final.

